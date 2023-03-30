EQS-News: Westwing reported positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for the fourth quarter 2022

|
Munich, March 30, 2023 // Westwing, Europes No.1 in Beautiful Home & Living e-Commerce, announces its audited results for the fourth quarter 2022 and the 2022 fiscal year.
Driven by a clear focus on protecting unit economics and strong cost discipline, Westwing returned to adjusted EBITDA profitability in the fourth quarter of 2022 and generated EUR 4m of Adjusted EBITDA (Q4 2021: EUR 10m) at revenues of EUR 128m, a decline of -14% year-over-year (Q4 2021: EUR 149m). Furthermore, based on the fourth quarter profitability in combination with decisive working capital management, Westwing reported a positive Free Cash Flow of EUR 12m in the fourth quarter 2022 (Q4 2021: EUR 3m).
Westwing delivered on its updated FY 2022 guidance with group revenues of EUR 431m, a decline of 18% year-over-year (FY 2021: EUR 522m). Topline in FY 2022 was driven by a challenging market environment with declining consumer confidence across all segments. Yet, Westwing remains, despite this challenging market environment, significantly larger compared to pre-pandemic size of 2019. The compound annual revenue growth vs. 2019 was at 17%, highlighting the lasting e-Commerce adoption within the Home & Living market. With regards to profitability, Westwing reported a loss of
In 2022, we faced a very difficult macro environment with low consumer demand across our markets, while we had set up the company anticipating a much larger scale. We acted decisively facing these challenges, with measures to protect contribution margins, reduce our cost base and adjust our marketing investments to the new environment. At the same time, we made significant progress on our strategic agenda and sustainability efforts, setting us up for future success, said Dr. Andreas Hoerning, CEO of Westwing.
Outlook 2023
About Westwing
Westwing is Europes No.1 in Beautiful Living e-Commerce with EUR 431 million of revenue in 2022 across 11 countries. Founded on the idea of an exclusive online concept store, our integrated platform combines Shop, Club Sales, offline store, external channels and Westwing Studio with the Westwing Collection at the heart of our commercial model. Founded in 2011, Westwing is headquartered in Munich and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in October 2018.
