|
11.05.2023 08:00:33
EQS-News: Westwing reports positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for the first quarter 2023
|
EQS-News: Westwing Group SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Westwing reports positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for the first quarter 2023
Munich, May 11, 2023 // Westwing, Europes No.1 in Beautiful Living e-Commerce, announces its results for the first quarter of 2023.
Westwing reported a revenue of EUR 103m in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 111m), down 7% year-over-year due to baseline effects from the previous year and continued low consumer sentiment. Despite the currently challenging market environment, Westwings revenues remained significantly higher compared to 2019. Overall, revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was up by 67% versus the first quarter of 2019, showcasing the difference in scale the Company gained over the past years.
In terms of profitability, Westwing continues its successful turnaround. Westwing generated a positive Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 5m at 4.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR -2m), an improvement of EUR 7m versus previous year driven by strong unit economics and the successful implementation of cost saving measures.
The strong unit economics were heavily supported by the continued expansion of the high margin Westwing Collection in the first quarter of 2023. The Westwing Collection reached an all-time high of 46% of overall Group GMV in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 9 percentage points compared to the previous year.
The cost savings were achieved through a successful implementation of headcount reduction, operational efficiencies, and prioritized investments across Marketing, G&A, and CapEx. Overall, costs were already down by EUR 29m on an annualized basis versus the committed EUR 30m of gross savings (compared to the Q1 2022 baseline).
Moreover, Free Cash Flow improved significantly by EUR 27m versus the previous year, amounting to EUR 10m in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR -17m). Next to operating profits, the Free Cash Flow increase was also driven by a further improvement of net working capital. Westwing returned to a negative net working capital of EUR -5m in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 16m), which is a reduction of EUR 30m versus the peak of Q2 2022.
I am very proud of the progress we made in the first quarter of 2023, especially given the continued challenging market environment. Were delivering as promised on significant cost saving targets and are confident about the structural return to full year profitability, says CEO Andreas Hoerning. At the same time, we continue to improve customer experience across channels and countries to drive future growth.
Outlook 2023
Westwing confirms its outlook for FY 2023 published in March 2023. The Company expects revenues of EUR 390m to 440m at -9% to +2% year over year growth and a return to positive growth rate in the second half of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is expected at EUR +4m to +13m at +1% to +3% Adjusted EBITDA margin.
Webcast and Conference Call
Westwing's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for May 16, 2023.
For further information, please visit Westwing's investor relations website at https://ir.westwing.com.
About Westwing
Westwing is Europes No.1 in Beautiful Living e-Commerce with EUR 431 million in revenue in 2022 across 11 countries. The premium one-stop-shop for Design Lovers is offering a unique brand experience with a curated assortment of the Westwing Collection and the best design brands. The integrated platform combines Shop, Club Sales, offline store, B2B services and Westwing Studio. The team consists of 1,900 professionals working together towards a shared purpose to excite people to create homes that unlock the full beauty of life. Founded in 2011, Westwing is headquartered in Munich and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in October 2018.
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements. The Companys actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in this press release due to a number of factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, inefficient processes at fulfilment centres, inaccurate personnel and capacity forecasts for fulfilment centres, hazardous material / conditions in production with regard to private labels, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security, lack of market knowledge, risk of strike and changes in competition levels.
Contact
11.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 550 544 445
|E-mail:
|ir@westwing.de
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2N4H07
|WKN:
|A2N4H0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1629721
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1629721 11.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Westwing AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: Westwing reports positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for the first quarter 2023 (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: Westwing meldet positives bereinigtes EBITDA und positiven Free Cashflow für das erste Quartal 2023 (EQS Group)
|
08.05.23
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08.05.23
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
02.05.23
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
02.05.23
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
25.04.23
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
25.04.23
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Westwing AGmehr Analysen
|16.01.23
|Westwing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.01.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|24.11.21
|Westwing Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.01.23
|Westwing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.01.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|24.11.21
|Westwing Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.01.23
|Westwing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.01.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|24.11.21
|Westwing Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Westwing AG
|8,15
|-0,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.