ADS-TEC Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3DA9W / ISIN: IE000DU292E6
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29.04.2026 14:30:04
EQS-News: Where flexibility becomes a business model: ADS-TEC Energy releases updated investor presentation
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Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
ADS-TEC Energy Headquarter in Nürtingen, Germany
Nürtingen, Germany, 29 April 2026 – ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ: ADSE) has published its latest investor presentation, outlining how structural shifts in energy markets are driving demand for flexibility – and how the company is actively repositioning to capture this opportunity.
Key messages:
The full investor presentation is available at the company’s website.
About ADS-TEC Energy
With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.
Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the “Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy’s systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.
For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com
Media Contact:
For ADS-TEC Energy:
Katharina Decken
Marketing & Communications
press.energy@ads-tec-energy.com
Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADS-TEC Energy GmbH
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|72622 Nürtingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ads-tec.de
|EQS News ID:
|2317792
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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