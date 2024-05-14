|
EQS-News: wienerberger acquires GrainPlastics, a leading provider of drainage and cable protection solutions in the Netherlands
wienerberger acquires GrainPlastics, a leading provider of drainage and cable protection solutions in the Netherlands
Vienna, May 14, 2024 – wienerberger, one of the world’s leading providers of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new buildings and renovations, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, announces the successful acquisition of piping specialist GrainPlastics. By acquiring the Dutch Company, wienerberger strengthens its position in the piping segment in the Netherlands and the entire Region West. Alongside the production of piping solutions for water management in the fields of agriculture, irrigation and public infrastructure, cable protection solutions represent a highly attractive growth opportunity due to significant public investment programs to drive the green energy transition of the Netherlands. The company mainly services smaller cable protection contractors, which perfectly complements and diversifies wienerberger’s existing customer portfolio. The additional capacity of GrainPlastics and its market access will allow wienerberger to develop into an even stronger player and to fully capitalize on this growing market segment with an enhanced value proposition.
Expediting ambitious ESG targets with respect to utilization of recycled materials
Commenting on the transaction, Heimo Scheuch, CEO wienerberger says: “Sustainability has always been an integral part of wienerberger’s corporate strategy, as we provide sustainable solutions for housing construction, energy-efficient renovation, as well as water and energy management. On this path, we are taking our next steps by further reducing emissions, expanding circularity and fostering biodiversity while also increasing our revenue from products that support net zero buildings and managing waste and water with even greater efficiency. With this acquisition wienerberger will immediately increase its share of recycled pipe content in the Netherlands from currently 9% to approx. 15%. Meeting our ambitious goals, we will not only continuously improve people’s quality of life but are also proactively part of the solution when it comes to tackling climate change and its effects.”
In recent years, wienerberger’s piping activities in the Region West have been subject to significant development and investments to implement and drive the strategic vision: Since 2020 wienerberger has allocated more than € 400 million to piping related growth initiatives and M&A projects in this region to complete and further advance the strategic transformation.
Today, wienerberger’s piping activities offer holistic system solutions as an answer to the increasing demand for smart water management resulting from climate change and increasing urbanization, as well as the rising need for cable protection solutions to upgrade electricity networks to allow for uninterrupted supply of energy and facilitate the ongoing energy transition. In addition, solutions for irrigation, drainage and rainwater management enable a controlled flow of water from agricultural and sealed surfaces into the ground or for immediate re-use.
Details of the transaction
The transaction was successfully closed on May 8, 2024. The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
About GrainPlastics
GrainPlastics, located in the North-East of the Netherlands, is a leading player in the drainage and cable protection markets in the Netherlands, a specialist in the production of corrugated plastic piping solutions for agricultural and irrigation purposes as well as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes for infrastructure and industrial applications. The company operates two production sites in Leeuwarden and Hoogeveen in the North-East of the country. With a workforce of about 80 employees GrainPlastics generated revenues of approx. € 30 million in 2023.
