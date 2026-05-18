EQS-News: wienerberger acquires Serbian Univerzum Group – investing in emerging growth markets

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Takeover

wienerberger acquires Serbian Univerzum Group – investing in emerging growth markets



18.05.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





wienerberger acquires Serbian Univerzum Group – investing in emerging growth markets

wienerberger signed an agreement to acquire Univerzum Group, the leading producer of clay blocks in Serbia – an attractive strategic fit

This step significantly advances wienerberger’s growth objectives and enhances its exposure to the emerging construction market in Southeastern Europe

The two acquired production sites in Serbia are strategically placed to meet rising domestic and regional demand – revenues in 2026 are expected to reach approximately €20 million

Vienna, May 18, 2026 – wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, announces the next step in its value-accretive growth strategy: The company has signed an agreement to acquire Univerzum Export-Import DOO (or “Univerzum Group”), the leading producer of clay blocks in Serbia with approximately 200 employees and a projected turnover of €20 million for 2026.

By acquiring the market leader of clay blocks in Serbia, wienerberger gains an optimal position in this key market. The construction sector in Serbia as well as in Southeastern Europe is growing, and the demand for clay blocks is expected to increase due to catch-up effects, supporting sustainable, above-average volume growth. In addition, cross-selling opportunities with our established roofing activities will further strengthen our market position in Serbia and the Southeastern Region.

Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, says: “As demand patterns evolve, we remain agile and proactively adjust our focus. Southeastern Europe is experiencing strong momentum in the construction sector, with demand expected to rise further. This step not only increases our exposure to this dynamic market but also expands our portfolio of innovative construction solutions, complementing our growing roofing business in the region. The business is projected to deliver around €20 million in revenues in 2026, combined with highly attractive margins and offers strong value creation potential through a synergized EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 5x. This underlines wienerberger’s consistent focus, most recently demonstrated by the acquisition in the piping segment in Sweden, on value-accretive transactions that immediately enhance group earnings.”

In Serbia, clay blocks remain the predominant wall material. In particular, residential construction and renovation activity remained resilient and is expected to grow – supported by demographic trends, housing undersupply, and increasing quality standards.

The two production sites of the Univerzum Group in Arandelovac in the south of Belgrade and in Indija in the north of the city are ideally located to serve the Serbian market. The Univerzum Group also complements wienerberger’s existing regional production footprint for wall building materials in Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary and Romania, strengthening its position across Southeastern Europe.

About Univerzum Group

The Univerzum Group is a leading producer of clay blocks in Serbia, a structurally growing market in Southeastern Europe. The Group, employing approximately 200 employees at two production sites, has established nationwide market coverage for clay masonry materials and benefits from a strong brand, a well-established customer base, and a highly efficient logistics setup.

Transaction Details

The scope of the planned transaction comprises the stepwise acquisition of 100% of the shares in Univerzum Export-Import DOO, which results in a distribution of the purchase price payments between 2026 and 2027. The transaction remains subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities and the satisfaction of other conditions typical for a transaction of this nature.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of €4.6 billion and an operating EBITDA of approx. €754 million in 2025.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Therese Jandér, Senior Vice President Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 780 02757 | investor@wienerberger.com

