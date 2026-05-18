Wienerberger Aktie
WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706
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18.05.2026 15:00:04
EQS-News: wienerberger acquires Serbian Univerzum Group – investing in emerging growth markets
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EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Takeover
wienerberger acquires Serbian Univerzum Group – investing in emerging growth markets
Vienna, May 18, 2026 – wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, announces the next step in its value-accretive growth strategy: The company has signed an agreement to acquire Univerzum Export-Import DOO (or “Univerzum Group”), the leading producer of clay blocks in Serbia with approximately 200 employees and a projected turnover of €20 million for 2026.
By acquiring the market leader of clay blocks in Serbia, wienerberger gains an optimal position in this key market. The construction sector in Serbia as well as in Southeastern Europe is growing, and the demand for clay blocks is expected to increase due to catch-up effects, supporting sustainable, above-average volume growth. In addition, cross-selling opportunities with our established roofing activities will further strengthen our market position in Serbia and the Southeastern Region.
Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, says: “As demand patterns evolve, we remain agile and proactively adjust our focus. Southeastern Europe is experiencing strong momentum in the construction sector, with demand expected to rise further. This step not only increases our exposure to this dynamic market but also expands our portfolio of innovative construction solutions, complementing our growing roofing business in the region. The business is projected to deliver around €20 million in revenues in 2026, combined with highly attractive margins and offers strong value creation potential through a synergized EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 5x. This underlines wienerberger’s consistent focus, most recently demonstrated by the acquisition in the piping segment in Sweden, on value-accretive transactions that immediately enhance group earnings.”
In Serbia, clay blocks remain the predominant wall material. In particular, residential construction and renovation activity remained resilient and is expected to grow – supported by demographic trends, housing undersupply, and increasing quality standards.
The two production sites of the Univerzum Group in Arandelovac in the south of Belgrade and in Indija in the north of the city are ideally located to serve the Serbian market. The Univerzum Group also complements wienerberger’s existing regional production footprint for wall building materials in Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary and Romania, strengthening its position across Southeastern Europe.
About Univerzum Group
The Univerzum Group is a leading producer of clay blocks in Serbia, a structurally growing market in Southeastern Europe. The Group, employing approximately 200 employees at two production sites, has established nationwide market coverage for clay masonry materials and benefits from a strong brand, a well-established customer base, and a highly efficient logistics setup.
Transaction Details
The scope of the planned transaction comprises the stepwise acquisition of 100% of the shares in Univerzum Export-Import DOO, which results in a distribution of the purchase price payments between 2026 and 2027. The transaction remains subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities and the satisfaction of other conditions typical for a transaction of this nature.
18.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|investor@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2328998
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2328998 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
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