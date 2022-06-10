EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Brick Award 22 - unique global architecture prize honors sustainable brick projects

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Wienerberger AG: Brick Award 22 - unique global architecture prize honors sustainable brick projects



10.06.2022 / 10:00

Brick Award 22 - unique global architecture prize honors sustainable brick projects

Record Number of Entries 789 construction projects by architects from 53 countries - underlines international significance of this architecture award

Winners impressed jury with aesthetically appealing, sophisticated concepts and sustainable, innovative construction methods

Vienna, June 10, 2022 Every two years, the Brick Awards are held to honor the most creative examples of modern and innovative brick architecture. This year, Wienerberger presented the award for the tenth time. A total of 789 entries from 53 countries impressively document the international relevance of the Brick Award as an independent platform for innovative and contemporary brick architecture with a focus on innovative, resource efficient and sustainable building.

According to Heimo Scheuch, CEO of the Wienerberger Group, In volatile times it is essential that we remain firmly focused on a sustainable future. Our Brick Award helps us to do just that. Architecture connects, exudes stability and creates values. This year, the jury particularly honored projects that offer answers to the challenges of climate change and the management of limited natural resources. The Brick Award puts the spotlight on building projects that serve as best practice examples for sustainable solutions and energy-efficient construction. For example, by showing how the use of local or recycled materials can sustainably reduce the carbon footprint of new buildings. The winning projects highlighted in particular how architects can deal with the growing requirements and legal framework for sustainability, ecological building culture, energy efficiency, and the protection of historical monuments.

Brick Award 22 Forward-Looking Construction

The winners were chosen from a shortlist of 50 projects by an international jury. A total of five architectural firms from Ecuador, Switzerland, China and France received awards for their groundbreaking brick architecture. The projects impressed the jury with their innovative design and architecture concept and the clever, innovative use of brick. All projects also have one thing in common: they are built of brick. They are all robust, energy-efficient, sustainable and resource-conserving. In short, they all have the qualities it takes to successfully manage the effects of climate change and ensure that future generations have the same opportunities we have today. During the selection process, the jury took into consideration both the cultural context and traditional local construction methods as the starting point for innovative architectural creations. Bearing in mind pandemic-related lifestyle changes, the jury agreed that for the first time there should be a focus on the concept of well-being.

The Press Kit with further information on this years winning projects including photos can be found on https://www.wienerberger.com/en/media/press-releases.



