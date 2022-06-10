|
10.06.2022 10:00:05
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Brick Award 22 - unique global architecture prize honors sustainable brick projects
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Brick Award 22 - unique global architecture prize honors sustainable brick projects
Vienna, June 10, 2022 Every two years, the Brick Awards are held to honor the most creative examples of modern and innovative brick architecture. This year, Wienerberger presented the award for the tenth time. A total of 789 entries from 53 countries impressively document the international relevance of the Brick Award as an independent platform for innovative and contemporary brick architecture with a focus on innovative, resource efficient and sustainable building.
According to Heimo Scheuch, CEO of the Wienerberger Group, In volatile times it is essential that we remain firmly focused on a sustainable future. Our Brick Award helps us to do just that. Architecture connects, exudes stability and creates values. This year, the jury particularly honored projects that offer answers to the challenges of climate change and the management of limited natural resources. The Brick Award puts the spotlight on building projects that serve as best practice examples for sustainable solutions and energy-efficient construction. For example, by showing how the use of local or recycled materials can sustainably reduce the carbon footprint of new buildings. The winning projects highlighted in particular how architects can deal with the growing requirements and legal framework for sustainability, ecological building culture, energy efficiency, and the protection of historical monuments.
Brick Award 22 Forward-Looking Construction
The Press Kit with further information on this years winning projects including photos can be found on https://www.wienerberger.com/en/media/press-releases.
10.06.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|office@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1372427
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1372427 10.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!