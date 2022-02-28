|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Cooperation with Habitat for Humanity prolonged: Wienerberger helps to provide housing for people in need
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
Cooperation with Habitat for Humanity prolonged: Wienerberger helps to provide housing for people in need
As a leading international supplier of building material and infrastructure solutions, Wienerberger is committed to creating the greatest possible benefit for society with its products and its expertise, not least by providing affordable and safe housing. Since 2012, the company has cooperated with Habitat for Humanity International, a non-governmental non-profit organization, on numerous social projects in various countries. At the beginning of this year, Wienerberger prolonged the cooperation agreement, which expired in 2021, until 2024.
Within the framework of this cooperation, support has already been provided for about 5,000 people. During the past three years alone, the company helped 159 families and enabled them to live under better conditions; another 784 disadvantaged persons were supported through municipal projects, such as the construction of centers for people with disabilities, the establishment of community centers, or the renovation of school buildings. "We continuously support a whole range of social projects and institutions in many countries Wienerberger operates in. We are best able to help with our core competencies, i.e. by supplying building materials and infrastructure solutions or through the transfer of sustainable building know-how. Our cooperation with Habitat for Humanity also contributes substantially toward heightening the public's awareness of the need for affordable housing, to offer socially disadvantaged people a place they can call home, and to improve their living conditions", says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG.
ESG: Wienerberger's commitment to corporate social responsibility
Cooperation between Wienerberger and Habitat for Humanity International also extends to advocacy measures aimed at a housing policy that ensures the provision of energy-efficient and affordable homes for all. In this context, joint events are being organized to heighten the awareness for the importance of social housing among political stakeholders and the public administration. Moreover, within the framework of volunteer events, employees of the Wienerberger Group join forces to build homes for people in need.
