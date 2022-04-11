|
11.04.2022 15:00:04
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Daniel Merl: New Head of Investor Relations at Wienerberger
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Daniel Merl: New Head of Investor Relations at Wienerberger
In his function as Head of Investor Relations of Wienerberger, the leading provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and infrastructure, Daniel Merl is responsible for the Group's communication with the financial market. He reports directly to Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG.
Commenting on the appointment, Heimo Scheuch says, "As a listed company with worldwide operations, we are fully aware of our responsibility to our customers and employees, as well as our stakeholders and all groups of interested financial market participants. Daniel Merl has profound business know-how and a thorough understanding of Wienerberger's business processes and our ambitious targets and activities. As head of the Investor Relations team, he is assuming an important function at the interface to the global financial market. He will consistently pursue our policy of transparent communication as a free-float company."
Daniel Merl has been working for Wienerberger since 2017. Having studied business management in Vienna and obtained a master's degree in International Banking and Finance, he held various functions in retail banking and private & institutional banking before he joined Wienerberger as investor relations manager. In 2021, he reported to Solveig Menard-Galli, COO WBS of Wienerberger AG, in his capacity as Executive Business Analyst, before he assumed the position of Head of Investor Relations of Wienerberger AG on an interim basis in January 2022.
11.04.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|office@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1325319
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1325319 11.04.2022
