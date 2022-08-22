|
22.08.2022 10:00:08
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Innovation at Wienerberger First brick house built by masonry robot
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Innovation at Wienerberger First brick house built by masonry robot
Vienna, August 22, 2022 As a pioneer of modern building construction and sustainable housing, the entire Wienerberger Group is working on advanced system solutions to drive innovation and digitalization in the construction industry. At the end of 2018, Wienerberger signed a multi-stage partnership agreement with FBR (Fastbrick Robotics), a company listed on the Australian stock exchange, the objective being to develop an innovative method for robotic bricklaying and to design optimized brick solutions for the masonry robot Hadrian X. This construction robot, a specialist in masonry work, has just completed the first residential building in Wellard, Australia, with Porotherm bricks produced by Wienerberger.
With its unique corporate spirit, Wienerberger has always been setting new standards for the construction industry. Moreover, we want to contribute toward ensuring that future generations enjoy the same opportunities as we do today. As an Industry trailblazer, we take advantage of the opportunities of digitalization also within the framework of our partnership with FBR, developing innovative technologies for the future in the fields of new build, renovation, and infrastructure. As a leading International provider of building material and infrastructure solutions, our proposition is not only to offer products of first-rate quality, but also to be as resource-efficient as possible in their production", says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG.
The robot not only accelerates the bricklaying process, but also excels in terms of precision, laying bricks with absolute perfection. Wind and vibrations are measured and balanced in real time. This forward-looking technology will revolutionize residential construction by making it faster, less expensive and more efficient, and guarantee a higher standard of quality. Additionally, the individual bricks are cut in a way that helps to save resources and reduces the volume of waste generated.
The automated digital solution has been designed for single- and multi-family homes with up to two floors. Depending on the degree of difficulty, the fully automated Hadrian X completes the bricklaying process for a house within one to three days. The building just completed followed upon an outdoor pilot project completed in November 2021 and demonstrates that Hadrian X is also capable of serving the European residential construction market. The next step within the framework of the Australian pilot project will be the construction of further single- and multi-family homes with Wienerberger bricks.
About Fastbrick Robotics (FBR)
FBR designs, develops and builds dynamically stabilized robots to address global challenges. These robots are equipped with the companys proprietary Dynamic Stabilization Technology (DST) and intended for outdoor work. FBR is the inventor of Hadrian X, the worlds first fully automatic end-to-end masonry robot. In 2016, Fastbrick Robotics received the Western Australian Innovator of the Year Award. FBR markets products for the construction industry together with DST-capable solutions for other sectors. For details, please visit www.fbr.com.au.
Wienerberger Group
22.08.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|office@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1422739
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1422739 22.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!