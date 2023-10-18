EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Nominations for the Brick Award 24 announced

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Wienerberger AG: Nominations for the Brick Award 24 announced



18.10.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Nominations for the Brick Award 24 announced

Announcement of 50 Nominees for the Brick Award 24 in five categories

743 projects from 54 countries submitted

The Brick Award provides a platform for inspiring examples of best practices



Vienna, 18 October 2023 – The 50 projects nominated for the international prize for brick architecture, the Brick Award 24 were announced today. All in all, 743 projects from 54 countries were submitted. In summer, an experienced preselection jury then shortlisted those projects which in their opinion had achieved the most remarkable results using brick as the building material. This year, 31 of the projects on the shortlist came from Europe, nine from Central and South America, with the remainder from North America, Australia, India and other Asian countries such as Korea, China, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Brick Award is presented in five categories: Feeling at home, Living together, Working together, Sharing public spaces, and Building outside the box. The category winners and the overall winner of the Brick Award 24 will be announced at the award ceremony in Vienna in early summer 2024. The winners are chosen by an expert jury of five renowned architects who base their decision on criteria such as visual appeal, the innovative quality of the design concept and the skillful use of brick. Sustainability and energy efficiency also play a key role.

“More than ever before, architecture faces the challenge of enabling affordable housing while at the same time conserving the natural resources of our planet. The projects nominated for the Brick Award 24 illustrate the innovative power that is needed to balance these sometimes-conflicting goals and quite clearly show the potential offered by different types of brick in a wide range of applications. Resource-efficient construction and the use of local materials are more than just an ongoing fashionable trend but are quite literally the foundation for a sustainable quality of life. This makes it all the more important to provide a stage for these inspiring examples of best practice,” says Heimo Scheuch, CEO, Wienerberger AG.

In detail, the shortlisted projects fall into the following categories:

Feeling at home: 10 projects

Living together: 11 projects

Working Together: 9 projects

Sharing public spaces: 10 projects

Building outside the box: 10 projects



All 50 nominated projects can be seen on the Brick Award website:

www.brickaward.com



The five internationally renowned architects who make up the expert jury are:

Christelle Avenier/France, architect and a founding partner of Avenier Cornejo Architectes,

Christine Conix/Belgium, architect and founding partner of Conix RDBM Architects,

Ingrid van der Heijden/Netherlands, architect and founding partner of CIVIC architects,

Wojciech Malecki/Poland, architect and founder of Maleccy biuro projektowe,

Boonserm Premthada/Thailand, architect and founder of Bangkok Project Studio.

The projects that were shortlisted for the award and final winners will be presented in summer 2024 in the Brick 24 Book.

More information on the Brick Award can be found here: www.brickaward.com



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new buildings and renovations, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 19,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 5.0 billion and EBITDA of € 1 billion in 2022.



