18.10.2023 09:00:10
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Nominations for the Brick Award 24 announced
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nominations for the Brick Award 24 announced
The Brick Award is presented in five categories: Feeling at home, Living together, Working together, Sharing public spaces, and Building outside the box. The category winners and the overall winner of the Brick Award 24 will be announced at the award ceremony in Vienna in early summer 2024. The winners are chosen by an expert jury of five renowned architects who base their decision on criteria such as visual appeal, the innovative quality of the design concept and the skillful use of brick. Sustainability and energy efficiency also play a key role.
“More than ever before, architecture faces the challenge of enabling affordable housing while at the same time conserving the natural resources of our planet. The projects nominated for the Brick Award 24 illustrate the innovative power that is needed to balance these sometimes-conflicting goals and quite clearly show the potential offered by different types of brick in a wide range of applications. Resource-efficient construction and the use of local materials are more than just an ongoing fashionable trend but are quite literally the foundation for a sustainable quality of life. This makes it all the more important to provide a stage for these inspiring examples of best practice,” says Heimo Scheuch, CEO, Wienerberger AG.
In detail, the shortlisted projects fall into the following categories:
All 50 nominated projects can be seen on the Brick Award website:
The projects that were shortlisted for the award and final winners will be presented in summer 2024 in the Brick 24 Book.
More information on the Brick Award can be found here: www.brickaward.com
