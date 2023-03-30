EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Rating agency Moody's raises Wienerberger to investment grade rating

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Rating

Wienerberger AG: Rating agency Moody's raises Wienerberger to investment grade rating



30.03.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Rating agency Moody's raises Wienerberger to investment grade rating



Vienna, March 30, 2023 The upgrade of the rating to investment grade Baa3 reflects Wienerberger's strong performance in recent years and underlines the successful transformation into a comprehensive supplier of ecological and smart solutions for renovation, new builds and infrastructure management. The rating agency also anticipates Wienerberger to continue to focus its organic and inorganic growth on robust end markets, thereby reducing the cyclicality of its business profile.



The Wienerberger Group was able to successfully hold its ground in a challenging market environment in 2022 and impressively underpin the strength of its business model with outstanding overall performance and strong organic growth in all business segments.



Moody's also recognized Wienerberger's distinctive portfolio of system solutions for the building envelope and infrastructure management, strong market positions, low leverage and greater commitment to the more resilient Renovation and Infrastructure segments.



Wienerberger welcomes the upgrade of the rating. This reflects both the successful transformation of the business model towards increased resilience and improved profitability through the continued focus on ESG, innovation and operational excellence, as well as the continued investment in sustainable innovation and environmental solutions to improve the product range.



Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the worlds largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 216 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of approx. 5.0 billion and EBITDA of 1 billion in 2022.



