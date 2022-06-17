EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Showcase Solutions for the Future of Urban Construction

|
Wienerberger AG: Showcase Solutions for the Future of Urban Construction
17.06.2022
Showcase Solutions for the Future of Urban Construction
Vienna, June 17, 2022 The Brick Awards 22 again honored the most creative examples of modern and innovative brick architecture this year. Following the presentation of the winning projects, a panel discussion with Heimo Scheuch, Wienerberger CEO, Dietmar Eberle, founder of Baumschlager Eberle Architekten, Tina Gregoric, founder of Dekleva Gregoric Architects, also member of the Brick Award jury, and Kalle Jørgensen from Mangor & Nagel Architects, discussed what challenges cities are facing, what cities of the future might look like and which solutions and approaches are already available to achieve this today.
Heimo Scheuch, CEO of the Wienerberger Group said: We want to use the Brick Awards to put the spotlight on outstanding and international architectural projects that help us find innovative solutions for the cities of the future and contribute to overcoming the challenges of climate change and the use of limited natural resources. I am delighted that during our panel discussion we were once more able to showcase so many best practice examples of sustainable solutions and energy-efficient construction. The focus was not just on the projects themselves, but above all on the answers these building projects can already offer in terms of housing that people enjoy living in, integration in the public space, sustainability and energy efficiency.
For economic and ecological reasons, urban densification is unavoidable if planners are to create more living space on a smaller surface area. In this context, Dietmar Eberle argued that planners should give greater consideration to the space between buildings which should be designed as a comfortable public space that is accessible to everyone. According to Kalle Jørgensen, this also means that new buildings must respond to and adapt to their context, including the architectural character, social environment, the public space and the streets.
More Bikes Fewer Cars
Cities of the Future that are a Pleasure to Live in
Sustainable architecture
Kalle Jørgensen pointed to a key approach that needs to be adopted by the construction industry which involves focusing more on the internal construction of buildings, through leaner construction techniques and the reuse of resources. This also includes reducing the use of materials, in particular concrete, and designing buildings without superfluous materials. At the same time, Tina Gregoric also drew attention to efforts to give preference to locally sourced materials in order to slash transport emissions.
All participants agreed with Dietmar Eberle, that clay building materials have their unique advantage to be 100% reusable or recyclable and that they are the perfect option for modern architecture in Europe, Asia and America.
Further information on this years award-winning projects, incl. press photos of the panel members are available on www.wienerberger.com/en/presse
Press Photo panel participants Brick Award 22:
Credit: Daniel Hinterramskogler
Wienerberger Group
File: Press Photo panel participants Brick Award 22
1375569 17.06.2022
