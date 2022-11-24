|
24.11.2022 10:00:09
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Top Score for Wienerbergers ESG Management
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Rating
Top Score for Wienerbergers ESG Management
Vienna, November 24, 2022 Reducing emissions, recycling products, helping people for years, Wienerberger has been consistently pursuing its sustainability strategy, guided by ambitious targets for the environment, social aspects, and corporate governance (ESG). In the interest of a steady improvement of the companys performance, the measures taken are being evaluated on a regular basis by EcoVadis, a leading international ESG rating agency.
This year, too, Wienerberger succeeded in further improving its ranking, achieving a new top score for its ESG management and winning its first gold medal. Among all companies of the sector rated by EcoVadis worldwide, Wienerberger ranks among the top 4% in its overall score and even among the top 1% for its sustainable procurement.
Sustainability is a central element of the Wienerberger strategy: We provide solutions for infrastructure and buildings for generations to come. We care about the environment and use natural resources sparingly. We support social projects for people in need. For us, this top score in an international ESG ranking is an important benchmark, confirming that we have taken the right measures within the framework of our sustainable corporate strategy, says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG.
Top score in sustainability pays off
In its EcoVadis ranking, Wienerberger outperforms its international peers in all areas: environmental protection, labor rights and human rights, ethical behaviour, and sustainable procurement. The companys top sustainability score also generates a direct benefit, as Wienerberger opted for a sustainability-oriented form of bank financing. Given that interest payable on such bank loans depends, among other factors, on the sustainability rating determined by EcoVadis, the company derives a financial advantage: the better its sustainability performance, the lower its financing costs.
About EcoVadis: The worlds most trustworthy sustainability rating for companies
EcoVadis is a leading international ESG rating agency with a special focus on sustainable supplier management. The EcoVadis rating covers a broad range of non-financial management systems, including environmental aspects, labor rights and human rights, ethics, and the impacts of sustainable procurement. EcoVadis provides a comprehensive service in assessing the sustainability performance of companies. Each company is rated on the relevant aspects on the basis of its size, its locations, and its industry. These evidence-based assessments are illustrated by scoreboards and rated on a scale of 0 to 100 points.
Moreover, EcoVadis awards medals for top ratings (platinum, gold, silver, and bronze) once a year. The scorecards of the assessment illustrate strengths and potential for improvements, which the rated companies can use to fine-tune their efforts in the field of sustainability and adapt their action plans. EcoVadis has entered into partnerships in order to promote sustainable global supply chains.
24.11.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|office@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1494753
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1494753 24.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Wienerberger AGmehr Analysen
|22.08.22
|Wienerberger
|Erste Group Bank
|16.08.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.22
|Wienerberger Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.06.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.04.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.08.22
|Wienerberger
|Erste Group Bank
|16.08.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.22
|Wienerberger Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.06.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.04.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.08.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.06.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.04.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.04.22
|Wienerberger kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.03.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.05.17
|Wienerberger Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.08.22
|Wienerberger Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.20
|Wienerberger neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.02.20
|Wienerberger neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.11.19
|Wienerberger neutral
|Erste Group Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wienerberger AG
|25,68
|0,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. In den USA wird feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.