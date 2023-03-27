EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: We care for a better tomorrow Wienerbergers 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report published online

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Vienna, March 27, 2023 The Wienerberger Group looks back on 2022 as the most successful business year in the companys history. Once again, the Group succeeded in generating strong organic growth in a difficult and unstable economic and political environment and increased its revenues by 25% over the previous year to almost 5 billion. This impressive performance is based on the successful transformation of the company into a provider of innovative and sustainable system solutions in the fields of ecological new build and renovation as well as water management.

Even in the challenging 2022 business year, the company adhered to its value-creating growth strategy and remained focused on organic growth through innovation and an increasing share of system solutions in its portfolio, as well as growth through selected value-accretive corporate acquisitions. The latter broadened the companys system solutions competence through the addition of prefabricated wall elements in Austria, increased the exposure to the renovation segment in the field of roofing accessories in Germany, expanded the in-house pipe business in the growth region of South-Eastern Europe, and enlarged the product portfolio by smart system solutions for water management in Norway. In December 2022, by disclosing its intention to take over significant parts of the Terreal Group, Wienerberger announced the biggest step ever in the companys history within the framework of its value-accretive growth strategy. By acquiring the successful European provider of innovative roof and solar solutions, the company will significantly expand its footprint in renovation and repair and evolve into the European pitched-roof expert.

Additionally, the company implemented a broad variety of proactive measures including adjustments to its cost structure and a long-term orientation of its raw material and energy procurement policy that enabled it to outperform its end markets.

Irrespective of market conditions, Wienerberger has always remained strictly focused on sustainability. In view of climate change and the shortage of skilled labor, smart solutions for resource-saving and energy-efficient building construction and renovation as well as effective water management are continuously gaining in importance. The company is addressing these megatrends by providing solutions that are fit for the future, climate-neutral, and fast and easy to apply, which in turn generates added benefit for its customers.

In the interest of sustainability, the Annual and Sustainability Report is available exclusively as an online document to be viewed via a special interactive micro-site. It provides information on current projects and developments from the World of Wienerberger in the fields of ESG, innovation, digitalization, strategy, and production, alongside presentations of employees from many different fields of business and countries.

To view the entire Combined Wienerberger Annual and Sustainability Report, please click here.

With its total of 216 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of approx. 5.0 billion and EBITDA of 1 billion in 2022.



