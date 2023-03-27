|
27.03.2023 08:30:02
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: We care for a better tomorrow Wienerbergers 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report published online
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
We care for a better tomorrow Wienerbergers 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report published online
Vienna, March 27, 2023 The Wienerberger Group looks back on 2022 as the most successful business year in the companys history. Once again, the Group succeeded in generating strong organic growth in a difficult and unstable economic and political environment and increased its revenues by 25% over the previous year to almost 5 billion. This impressive performance is based on the successful transformation of the company into a provider of innovative and sustainable system solutions in the fields of ecological new build and renovation as well as water management.
Even in the challenging 2022 business year, the company adhered to its value-creating growth strategy and remained focused on organic growth through innovation and an increasing share of system solutions in its portfolio, as well as growth through selected value-accretive corporate acquisitions. The latter broadened the companys system solutions competence through the addition of prefabricated wall elements in Austria, increased the exposure to the renovation segment in the field of roofing accessories in Germany, expanded the in-house pipe business in the growth region of South-Eastern Europe, and enlarged the product portfolio by smart system solutions for water management in Norway. In December 2022, by disclosing its intention to take over significant parts of the Terreal Group, Wienerberger announced the biggest step ever in the companys history within the framework of its value-accretive growth strategy. By acquiring the successful European provider of innovative roof and solar solutions, the company will significantly expand its footprint in renovation and repair and evolve into the European pitched-roof expert.
Additionally, the company implemented a broad variety of proactive measures including adjustments to its cost structure and a long-term orientation of its raw material and energy procurement policy that enabled it to outperform its end markets.
Irrespective of market conditions, Wienerberger has always remained strictly focused on sustainability. In view of climate change and the shortage of skilled labor, smart solutions for resource-saving and energy-efficient building construction and renovation as well as effective water management are continuously gaining in importance. The company is addressing these megatrends by providing solutions that are fit for the future, climate-neutral, and fast and easy to apply, which in turn generates added benefit for its customers.
In the interest of sustainability, the Annual and Sustainability Report is available exclusively as an online document to be viewed via a special interactive micro-site. It provides information on current projects and developments from the World of Wienerberger in the fields of ESG, innovation, digitalization, strategy, and production, alongside presentations of employees from many different fields of business and countries.
To view the entire Combined Wienerberger Annual and Sustainability Report, please click here.
Wienerberger Group
27.03.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|office@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1590943
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1590943 27.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Wienerberger AGmehr Analysen
|24.02.23
|Wienerberger
|Erste Group Bank
|22.08.22
|Wienerberger
|Erste Group Bank
|16.08.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.22
|Wienerberger Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.06.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.02.23
|Wienerberger
|Erste Group Bank
|22.08.22
|Wienerberger
|Erste Group Bank
|16.08.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.22
|Wienerberger Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.06.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.08.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.06.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.04.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.04.22
|Wienerberger kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.03.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.05.17
|Wienerberger Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.08.22
|Wienerberger Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.20
|Wienerberger neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.02.20
|Wienerberger neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.11.19
|Wienerberger neutral
|Erste Group Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wienerberger AG
|25,38
|1,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um Bankensektor lassen nach: ATX etwas fester -- DAX weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht kräftige Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Montag in verschiedene Richtungen.