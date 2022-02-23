EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger achieves record results in 2021

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger achieves record results in 2021



23.02.2022 / 07:30

Wienerberger achieves record results in 2021

Highlights 2021

Group Revenues increased by 18% to almost 4.0 billion

Significant 24% EBITDA growth to 694 million

Position in core markets strengthened through targeted acquisitions

CO2 emissions reduced by 8% compared to 2020

Net profit 311million (2020: 89 million)

Proposed dividend for 2021: 0.75 per share (25% increase on prior year)



Strategy and outlook for 2022

Consistent continuation of our sustainable growth strategy

Further improvement of ESG performance

EBITDA in 2022 to increase by 12 - 15 % to 750 - 770 million

Vienna, February 23, 2022 - The Wienerberger Group looks back on 2021 as the most successful year in the company's history. Wienerberger's focus on innovative, digital and sustainable system solutions has enabled it to deliver excellent performance and strong organic growth across all business units, despite challenging market conditions.

The past year was marked by major challenges: geopolitical instability, macroeconomic conditions, and the COVID pandemic resulted in raw material and energy supply bottlenecks and significant price increases by up to 50%. Nevertheless, Wienerberger was able to consistently meet its delivery obligations through effective supply chain management, and to manage the inflation-related cost increases through proactive cost management. At the same time, Wienerberger strengthened its position as a reliable partner for its customers in a difficult environment and generated strong organic growth.

"Over the course of 2021, we continued our impressive growth path, showing that our corporate strategy is resilient, sustainable and forward-looking. In recent years, Wienerberger has undertaken a complete strategic reorientation, transforming itself into a full-range provider of innovative and smart system solutions to better meet its customers' needs. Since 2012, we have generated outstanding organic revenue growth of ~6% per year and thus significantly outperformed GDP growth in our core markets. Today, our portfolio ranges from roof and wall systems to façade solutions and engineering systems for the entire building envelope and includes complete solutions for safe and secure energy and water supply", comments CEO Heimo Scheuch.

In 2021, external revenues increased by 18% to almost 4.0 billion (2020: 3.4 billion). Proactive margin management and strict cost discipline drove an EBITDA increase of 24% to 694 million (2020: 558 million) over the same period.

"We are highly satisfied with our strong operational performance. For Wienerberger, 2021 was a year of substantial growth, both organic and inorganic. This has been due to high-capacity utilization, our product innovation efforts, focus on sustainability, and successful M&A efforts. Our acquisition of Meridian Brick, completed in 2021, has reinforced Wienerberger's ability to serve its customers in North America as a provider of a full range of façade solutions. Moreover, having acquired FloPlast, the British producer of wastewater and rainwater solutions, we have further enlarged our product offering for our core end markets in renovation, maintenance, and repair. These two acquisitions are expected to make a strong contribution of 60 million in 2022. We will consistently pursue our growth strategy and thus ensure further growth in North America and Europe", says Heimo Scheuch.

Strong performance demonstrates resilience across all Business Units

Wienerberger Building Solutions Business Unit generated revenues of 2.3 billion (2020: 2.1 billion).

At 473 million, EBITDA LFL was 15% above the previous year's level (2020: 412 million). For the Wienerberger Piping Solutions Business Unit, proactive margin management and strict cost discipline resulted in improved operational performance. With revenues of 1.2 billion (+25% compared to 2020), EBITDA LFL increased by 15% to 115 million. The North America Business Unit reported a 53% increase in revenues to 499 million, with EBITDA LFL up by 76% to 83 million.

Clear ESG targets and strong ESG track record

"The climate crisis is a fact, and only with determined sustainability goals and decisive action can we shape a future worth living. Within the framework of our award-winning Sustainability Program 2023, we have set ourselves clear ESG targets for decarbonization, the circular economy, and biodiversity. We will continue to pursue our value-accretive growth trajectory, while supporting the European Green Deal", emphasizes Heimo Scheuch. With an innovative product portfolio, new application technologies, and the decarbonization of production processes, Wienerberger has already outperformed its own ESG targets. Part of the ambitious Sustainability Program 2023 is the reduction of CO2 emissions by 15% compared to 2020. In 2021, the company has reduced its CO2 emissions by 8% compared to 2020. Moreover, Wienerberger will ensure that by 2023, all newly developed products will be 100% recyclable or reusable. At the same time, Wienerberger's focus on circularity has resulted in an increase in the proportion of secondary and recycled raw materials utilized. Furthermore, Wienerberger has developed its own catalogue of biodiversity measures, which are to be implemented at all of Wienerberger's production sites by 2023.

Dividend increase and outlook 2022

In line with its long-term dividend policy, Wienerberger paid out a dividend of 0.60 per share in 2021. Based on the strong business development in 2021, the Managing Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that a 25% higher dividend of 0.75 per share be distributed in 2022 for the past business year.

Looking towards 2022, Wienerberger expects the prevailing macroeconomic conditions to remain. Factors to be taken into account include the continued unstable geopolitical situation and persistent restrictions and supply bottlenecks in the raw material markets, not least due to the COVID pandemic. The strong increase in cost Inflation is to be covered through appropriate price adjustments. Wienerberger is well positioned to do so thanks to robust supply chain structures and a forward-looking energy procurement policy. Wienerberger is determined to continue to deliver strong organic growth ahead of its underlying markets in 2022 thanks to its excellent positioning and its innovative and sustainable portfolio of solutions. Wienerberger expects sales volumes to remain at 2021 levels on account of consistently strong demand across the renovation, water and energy management, and new build markets.

Wienerberger expects to continue to increase profitability through further self-help measures and portfolio expansion. In 2022, Wienerberger expects to spend 135 million on the maintenance of its industrial base and deploy 160 million for organic growth investments. Additionally, Wienerberger is analyzing a pipeline of attractive growth projects focused on renovation, water and energy management. For 2022, the company has set itself the target of increasing EBITDA by 12-15% to 750 - 770 million.

Wienerberger will publish its full 2021 Annual Report on March 28, 2022.

The webcast of the presentation of the results can be accessed at 9:00 am CET on February 23, 2022 on www.wienerberger.com.



Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of 671 million in 2021.



