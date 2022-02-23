EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger achieves record results in 2021

|
Highlights 2021
Vienna, February 23, 2022 - The Wienerberger Group looks back on 2021 as the most successful year in the company's history. Wienerberger's focus on innovative, digital and sustainable system solutions has enabled it to deliver excellent performance and strong organic growth across all business units, despite challenging market conditions.
The past year was marked by major challenges: geopolitical instability, macroeconomic conditions, and the COVID pandemic resulted in raw material and energy supply bottlenecks and significant price increases by up to 50%. Nevertheless, Wienerberger was able to consistently meet its delivery obligations through effective supply chain management, and to manage the inflation-related cost increases through proactive cost management. At the same time, Wienerberger strengthened its position as a reliable partner for its customers in a difficult environment and generated strong organic growth.
"Over the course of 2021, we continued our impressive growth path, showing that our corporate strategy is resilient, sustainable and forward-looking. In recent years, Wienerberger has undertaken a complete strategic reorientation, transforming itself into a full-range provider of innovative and smart system solutions to better meet its customers' needs. Since 2012, we have generated outstanding organic revenue growth of ~6% per year and thus significantly outperformed GDP growth in our core markets. Today, our portfolio ranges from roof and wall systems to façade solutions and engineering systems for the entire building envelope and includes complete solutions for safe and secure energy and water supply", comments CEO Heimo Scheuch.
In 2021, external revenues increased by 18% to almost 4.0 billion (2020: 3.4 billion). Proactive margin management and strict cost discipline drove an EBITDA increase of 24% to 694 million (2020: 558 million) over the same period.
"We are highly satisfied with our strong operational performance. For Wienerberger, 2021 was a year of substantial growth, both organic and inorganic. This has been due to high-capacity utilization, our product innovation efforts, focus on sustainability, and successful M&A efforts. Our acquisition of Meridian Brick, completed in 2021, has reinforced Wienerberger's ability to serve its customers in North America as a provider of a full range of façade solutions. Moreover, having acquired FloPlast, the British producer of wastewater and rainwater solutions, we have further enlarged our product offering for our core end markets in renovation, maintenance, and repair. These two acquisitions are expected to make a strong contribution of 60 million in 2022. We will consistently pursue our growth strategy and thus ensure further growth in North America and Europe", says Heimo Scheuch.
Strong performance demonstrates resilience across all Business Units
Clear ESG targets and strong ESG track record
Dividend increase and outlook 2022
Looking towards 2022, Wienerberger expects the prevailing macroeconomic conditions to remain. Factors to be taken into account include the continued unstable geopolitical situation and persistent restrictions and supply bottlenecks in the raw material markets, not least due to the COVID pandemic. The strong increase in cost Inflation is to be covered through appropriate price adjustments. Wienerberger is well positioned to do so thanks to robust supply chain structures and a forward-looking energy procurement policy. Wienerberger is determined to continue to deliver strong organic growth ahead of its underlying markets in 2022 thanks to its excellent positioning and its innovative and sustainable portfolio of solutions. Wienerberger expects sales volumes to remain at 2021 levels on account of consistently strong demand across the renovation, water and energy management, and new build markets.
Wienerberger expects to continue to increase profitability through further self-help measures and portfolio expansion. In 2022, Wienerberger expects to spend 135 million on the maintenance of its industrial base and deploy 160 million for organic growth investments. Additionally, Wienerberger is analyzing a pipeline of attractive growth projects focused on renovation, water and energy management. For 2022, the company has set itself the target of increasing EBITDA by 12-15% to 750 - 770 million.
Wienerberger will publish its full 2021 Annual Report on March 28, 2022.
The webcast of the presentation of the results can be accessed at 9:00 am CET on February 23, 2022 on www.wienerberger.com.
