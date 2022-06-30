|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger acquires Bavaria-based roof tile producer Mayr Dachkeramik
Wienerberger acquires Bavaria-based roof tile producer Mayr Dachkeramik
Vienna, June 30, 2022 As of July 1, 2022, Wienerberger GmbH in Germany takes over Mayr Dachkeramik GmbH, a private limited company based in Salching in Lower Bavaria. Through this move, the leading international provider of building material and infrastructure solutions further broadens its product portfolio with a strong focus on improving the value chain in the field of roofing accessories. As one of the most important market participants in Germany, Wienerberger is acting as a trend-setter in the European construction industry and continuously expanding its business in order to meet changing market requirements. For Wienerberger, the acquisition of the roof tile producer marks yet another consistent and successful step in the companys sustainable development as a system solutions provider in line with the Groups ambitious ESG targets.
This acquisition creates a sustainable basis for continued profitable growth and, in the long term, will enable Wienerberger to operate even more successfully in national and international markets. Wienerberger is about to further increase its exposure to the repair and renovation market in Germany, currently at a strong 80%, and to deepen its supra-regional penetration of the roofing market with the portfolio taken over from Mayr Dachkeramik GmbH. As a strong competitor fit for the future, we will position ourselves even more successfully as an expert provider of clay building materials for the entire building envelope, says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of the Wienerberger Group.
The company is to be integrated into Wienerberger Deutschland GmbH with its entire workforce and will be operated as a competence center for high-quality ceramic roofing accessories and innovation. In Germany, the Mayr Dachkeramik brand will be retained by Wienerberger under Koramic roofing solutions. Cooperation with other Wienerberger country organizations will be intensified. Currently, Wienerberger produces its comprehensive range of building materials for the entire building envelope at a total of 16 production sites in Germany.
About Mayr Dachkeramik
The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
