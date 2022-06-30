EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger acquires Bavaria-based roof tile producer Mayr Dachkeramik

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger acquires Bavaria-based roof tile producer Mayr Dachkeramik



30.06.2022 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wienerberger acquires Bavaria-based roof tile producer Mayr Dachkeramik

Through this acquisition, Wienerberger strengthens its competitive position in the German roof solutions segment

Takeover of Mayr Dachkeramik in line with Wienerbergers growth strategy

Vienna, June 30, 2022 As of July 1, 2022, Wienerberger GmbH in Germany takes over Mayr Dachkeramik GmbH, a private limited company based in Salching in Lower Bavaria. Through this move, the leading international provider of building material and infrastructure solutions further broadens its product portfolio with a strong focus on improving the value chain in the field of roofing accessories. As one of the most important market participants in Germany, Wienerberger is acting as a trend-setter in the European construction industry and continuously expanding its business in order to meet changing market requirements. For Wienerberger, the acquisition of the roof tile producer marks yet another consistent and successful step in the companys sustainable development as a system solutions provider in line with the Groups ambitious ESG targets.

This acquisition creates a sustainable basis for continued profitable growth and, in the long term, will enable Wienerberger to operate even more successfully in national and international markets. Wienerberger is about to further increase its exposure to the repair and renovation market in Germany, currently at a strong 80%, and to deepen its supra-regional penetration of the roofing market with the portfolio taken over from Mayr Dachkeramik GmbH. As a strong competitor fit for the future, we will position ourselves even more successfully as an expert provider of clay building materials for the entire building envelope, says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of the Wienerberger Group.

The company is to be integrated into Wienerberger Deutschland GmbH with its entire workforce and will be operated as a competence center for high-quality ceramic roofing accessories and innovation. In Germany, the Mayr Dachkeramik brand will be retained by Wienerberger under Koramic roofing solutions. Cooperation with other Wienerberger country organizations will be intensified. Currently, Wienerberger produces its comprehensive range of building materials for the entire building envelope at a total of 16 production sites in Germany.

About Mayr Dachkeramik

Mayr Dachkeramik produces high-quality ceramic accessories and supplies a broad range of products in various colors. On account of the high quality of its products, many of which are tailored to the customers individual requirements, Mayr Dachkeramik enjoys a unique position in the roofing accessory segment. The companys production site at Salching (Bavaria) is located about 50 km to the west of Regensburg in the immediate vicinity of Wienerbergers roof tile plants at Straubing (ca. 5 km) and Bogen (ca. 20 km).

The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the worlds largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of 671 million in 2021.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com