Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 09:00:03

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger acquires energy and water management solutions provider Wideco Sweden AB

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger acquires energy and water management solutions provider Wideco Sweden AB

04.04.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wienerberger acquires energy and water management solutions provider Wideco Sweden AB

  • The acquisition of Wideco Sweden AB constitutes an ideal next step for Wienerberger to extend its Smart Solutions business in sustainable building and energy applications as well as strengthening its position in water management
  • Innovative sensor devices, patented solutions and real-time monitoring allow leakage detection for smart infrastructure and buildings

Vienna, April 4, 2023 With the acquisition of Wideco, a Swedish based technology company, Wienerberger Group is taking a further step into rapidly and consistently enhancing its Smart Solution offerings. Given Widecos expertise in developing innovative Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, Wienerberger will be able to offer enhanced Smart Solutions, enabling customers to increase their operational safety such as measuring, localizing, and preventing leaks in district heating pipelines. Widecos offering includes full solutions, covering sensor devices, IoT sensors, data communication and a user-friendly real-time web monitoring platform.

Megatrends, such as climate change, rapid population growth, and urbanization, call for smart, digital and ecological solutions for energy and water management. Within the framework of our value-enhancing strategy, we are starting to add smart functionality to our systems with the clear goal to support our customers on their journey of tackling their climate and resource challenges. There is a huge potential in this area, and we must act swiftly, especially in the interest of future generations," says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger.

Presently, Wideco is primarily active in the Nordic Markets Sweden and Norway, with further market expansion planned. Their sensor devices are already distributed by partners and retailers worldwide. Widecos end-to-end solutions for energy and water management is a natural fit with growth areas of Wienerberger and will be a perfect addition to its recent acquisition of Interact, the leading business for smart water management in the Netherlands.  

About Wideco
Wideco Sweden AB is a leading IoT company that increases safety and efficiency in industries and buildings. The business is based in Borås, Sweden.  The companys unique IoT platform for sensors in smart buildings, industry and cities is based on high performance serverless technology and integrated with 4G, LoRawan & NB-IoT communication protocols. The company today, with their own developed hardware monitors and protects over 40,000 km of District Heating pipe networks and +6,000 manholes worldwide.

The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Wienerberger Group
The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the worlds largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 216 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of approx. 5.0 billion and EBITDA of 1 billion in 2022.

For further information, please contact:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com

Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com   


04.04.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 60 192-0
Fax: +43 1 60 192-10159
E-mail: office@wienerberger.com
Internet: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1600003

 
End of News EQS News Service

1600003  04.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600003&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wienerberger AGmehr Analysen

24.02.23 Wienerberger Erste Group Bank
22.08.22 Wienerberger Erste Group Bank
16.08.22 Wienerberger buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.08.22 Wienerberger Hold Deutsche Bank AG
10.06.22 Wienerberger buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wienerberger AG 25,60 1,19% Wienerberger AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert fester. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.

Nachrichten