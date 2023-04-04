|
04.04.2023 09:00:03
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger acquires energy and water management solutions provider Wideco Sweden AB
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Wienerberger acquires energy and water management solutions provider Wideco Sweden AB
Vienna, April 4, 2023 With the acquisition of Wideco, a Swedish based technology company, Wienerberger Group is taking a further step into rapidly and consistently enhancing its Smart Solution offerings. Given Widecos expertise in developing innovative Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, Wienerberger will be able to offer enhanced Smart Solutions, enabling customers to increase their operational safety such as measuring, localizing, and preventing leaks in district heating pipelines. Widecos offering includes full solutions, covering sensor devices, IoT sensors, data communication and a user-friendly real-time web monitoring platform.
Megatrends, such as climate change, rapid population growth, and urbanization, call for smart, digital and ecological solutions for energy and water management. Within the framework of our value-enhancing strategy, we are starting to add smart functionality to our systems with the clear goal to support our customers on their journey of tackling their climate and resource challenges. There is a huge potential in this area, and we must act swiftly, especially in the interest of future generations," says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger.
Presently, Wideco is primarily active in the Nordic Markets Sweden and Norway, with further market expansion planned. Their sensor devices are already distributed by partners and retailers worldwide. Widecos end-to-end solutions for energy and water management is a natural fit with growth areas of Wienerberger and will be a perfect addition to its recent acquisition of Interact, the leading business for smart water management in the Netherlands.
About Wideco
The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
Wienerberger Group
04.04.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|office@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1600003
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1600003 04.04.2023 CET/CEST
