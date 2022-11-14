|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger acquires Norwegian water management specialist QPS AS
Wienerberger acquires Norwegian water management specialist QPS AS
Vienna, November 14, 2022 With the acquisition of QPS AS, Wienerberger is strengthening its market position for water management in the Nordics. QPS provides solutions for infrastructure pumping stations in Norway, offering complete solutions with a prefabrication degree of up to 100 per cent: customer-specific design, engineering, and assembly, all on a one-stop-shop basis. This acquisition is yet another step in Wienerbergers strategic development into a full-range system provider for water management, extending the companys footprint in the Nordic market. In this segment, Wienerberger supplies a comprehensive portfolio of innovative system solutions for sustainable and efficient water management, which is now broadened through the addition of a complete range of infrastructure pumping stations. In addition, Wienerberger is stepping into a new business opportunity with QPS related to energy transition: systems for seawater based heating and cooling applications, providing renewable energy sources for sustainable living.
Developing and marketing smart solutions is at the very core of our strategy. As the market leader, Wienerberger provides the full range of hardware solutions, i.e. pipes and fittings, for the water and sewage infrastructure. In recent years, we transformed these infrastructure networks into smart systems and are now providing comprehensive solutions for municipal water management and agriculture. Water is one of the most important natural resources. Climate change, rapid population growth, and urbanization call for new solutions for sustainable water management, says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger.
About QPS AS
The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
