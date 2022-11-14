EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger acquires Norwegian water management specialist QPS AS

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger acquires Norwegian water management specialist QPS AS



14.11.2022 / 09:30 CET/CEST

Wienerberger acquires Norwegian water management specialist QPS AS

Wienerberger further strengthens its position as a leading provider of complete solutions for water management in Northern Europe

Innovative solutions developed by QPS complement Wienerbergers portfolio of smart systems for water management

Expanding our footprint in the highly attractive infrastructure renovation markets and opening up new business opportunities in energy transition

Vienna, November 14, 2022 With the acquisition of QPS AS, Wienerberger is strengthening its market position for water management in the Nordics. QPS provides solutions for infrastructure pumping stations in Norway, offering complete solutions with a prefabrication degree of up to 100 per cent: customer-specific design, engineering, and assembly, all on a one-stop-shop basis. This acquisition is yet another step in Wienerbergers strategic development into a full-range system provider for water management, extending the companys footprint in the Nordic market. In this segment, Wienerberger supplies a comprehensive portfolio of innovative system solutions for sustainable and efficient water management, which is now broadened through the addition of a complete range of infrastructure pumping stations. In addition, Wienerberger is stepping into a new business opportunity with QPS related to energy transition: systems for seawater based heating and cooling applications, providing renewable energy sources for sustainable living.

Developing and marketing smart solutions is at the very core of our strategy. As the market leader, Wienerberger provides the full range of hardware solutions, i.e. pipes and fittings, for the water and sewage infrastructure. In recent years, we transformed these infrastructure networks into smart systems and are now providing comprehensive solutions for municipal water management and agriculture. Water is one of the most important natural resources. Climate change, rapid population growth, and urbanization call for new solutions for sustainable water management, says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger.

About QPS AS

QPS AS - based in Rinnleiret/Norway is specializing in water management solutions. The company provides pump systems for three application areas: municipal water supply and waste water disposal, aquaculture and industrial as well as energy applications, such as the design and installation of seawater systems for heating and cooling. In 2021, the company generated revenues of NOK 41.7 million (approx. EUR 4.0 million). Its complete solutions for infrastructure pumping stations are designed, prefabricated and assembled on the basis of specific customer requirements. Find an insight into the innovative system solutions here.

The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the worlds largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 216 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of 671 million in 2021.



