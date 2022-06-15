|
15.06.2022 13:00:02
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger decides to sell its operations in Russia
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Wienerberger decides to sell its operations in Russia
We are deeply concerned over the effects of the conflict and want to make our contribution as a responsible company, taking a firm stance for freedom and peace. In line with our companys actively pursued policy of sustainability and the commitment vis-à-vis our employees on site, we are convinced that the takeover of our activities by the local management is the best possible solution to ensure continuity for all, says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger.
Wienerberger has been active in Russia since 2005. With a volume of approximately 40 million per year, the clay block business in Russia accounts for less than 1% of the Groups total revenues.
Wienerberger Group
The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the worlds largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of 671 million in 2021.
For further information, please contact:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com
Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com
15.06.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|office@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1375927
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1375927 15.06.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15.06.22
|Wienerberger zieht sich wegen Ukraine-Kriegs aus Russland zurück (derStandard.at)
|
15.06.22
|Wienerberger verlässt russischen Markt (APA)
|
15.06.22
|EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger decides to sell its operations in Russia (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger veräußert Geschäft in Russland (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|Wienerberger AG : Wienerberger decides to sell its operations in Russia (Investegate)
|
15.06.22
|EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger takes over prefabrication plant from Walzer Bausysteme (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger übernimmt Fertigteil-Werk von Walzer Bausysteme (EQS Group)
|
14.06.22
|EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG english (EQS Group)