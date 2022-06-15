EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger decides to sell its operations in Russia

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger decides to sell its operations in Russia



15.06.2022 / 13:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wienerberger decides to sell its operations in Russia As a consequence of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Wienerberger is withdrawing from the Russian market

Management buy-out ensures continuity for local employees and customers Vienna, June 15, 2022 As a company aware of its responsibility, the Wienerberger Group decided to sell its Russian operations on account of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In recent weeks, Wienerberger has been working intensively on a sustainable solution in order to preserve the employees jobs and guarantee safety and stability for their families on site. It was therefore agreed that the local management will take over the Russian business through a management buy-out. The parties decided not to disclose the purchase price.



We are deeply concerned over the effects of the conflict and want to make our contribution as a responsible company, taking a firm stance for freedom and peace. In line with our companys actively pursued policy of sustainability and the commitment vis-à-vis our employees on site, we are convinced that the takeover of our activities by the local management is the best possible solution to ensure continuity for all, says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger.



Wienerberger has been active in Russia since 2005. With a volume of approximately 40 million per year, the clay block business in Russia accounts for less than 1% of the Groups total revenues.



Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the worlds largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of 671 million in 2021.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com As a company aware of its responsibility, the Wienerberger Group decided to sell its Russian operations on account of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In recent weeks, Wienerberger has been working intensively on a sustainable solution in order to preserve the employees jobs and guarantee safety and stability for their families on site. It was therefore agreed that the local management will take over the Russian business through a management buy-out. The parties decided not to disclose the purchase price.We are deeply concerned over the effects of the conflict and want to make our contribution as a responsible company, taking a firm stance for freedom and peace. In line with our companys actively pursued policy of sustainability and the commitment vis-à-vis our employees on site, we are convinced that the takeover of our activities by the local management is the best possible solution to ensure continuity for all, says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger.Wienerberger has been active in Russia since 2005. With a volume of approximately 40 million per year, the clay block business in Russia accounts for less than 1% of the Groups total revenues.The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the worlds largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of 671 million in 2021.Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AGt +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.comDaniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AGt +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

15.06.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



