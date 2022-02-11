|
11.02.2022 09:00:03
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger launches first CO2-neutral brick production line
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability/Strategic Company Decision
Wienerberger launches first CO2-neutral brick production line
Vienna, February 11, 2022 - Within the framework of its Sustainability Program, Wienerberger is pursuing ambitious targets. With its focus on decarbonization, a circular economy, and biodiversity, the company is setting the course for a sustainable and desirable future for generations to come and supporting the European Green Deal. Wienerberger concentrates on the design of ground-breaking, innovative products and systems in order to supply customers with climate-neutral and circularity-oriented building material solutions. The start-up of a new, CO2-neutral production line for brick slips with an electric kiln at the Kortemark site in Belgium marks yet another milestone reached by the Group.
"Within the framework of our Sustainability Program, we promote the circular economy and focus on recycling in our production. Thanks to numerous innovations, we also advance the decarbonization of our product portfolio. In 2021, innovative products already accounted for one third of our total revenues. The start-up of the first CO2-neutral production line at our production site in Belgium, which consumes no fossil energy at all, is another important step forward in the consistent implementation of our ESG strategy", says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger.
Wienerberger's solutions for the future: climate-neutral and circularity-oriented
Wienerberger also redesigned the packaging of brick slips and developed an efficient circular packaging system. As of 2023, Wienerberger's goal is to ensure that all new products are 100% recyclable or reusable.
You can find an insight into the innovative production of CO2-neutral bricks in Kortemark here.
