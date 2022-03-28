|
28.03.2022 07:30:10
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger publishes its first combined Annual and Sustainability Report
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Wienerberger publishes its first combined Annual and Sustainability Report
Impressive growth path successfully continued throughout 2021
Commenting on the Group's performance, Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG, says, "Having delivered excellent organic revenue growth at an average rate of 6% per year since 2012, we continuously succeeded in significantly outperforming GDP growth in our core markets. Today, our portfolio ranges from roof and wall systems to façade solutions and engineering facilities for the entire building envelope, as well as complete infrastructure solutions for a safe and secure energy and water supply."
With all its value-creating transactions, Wienerberger not only focuses on aligning its entrepreneurial activities with its sustainability targets, but is also making every effort to address the major challenges of our time through solutions based on innovation, automation, and prefabrication. These challenges include the impacts of climate change, the shortage of skilled labor, and the issue of providing sustainable and affordable housing for all in the years to come.
Wienerberger continues to implement its Sustainability Program with ambitious targets set for 2023
Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG: "All our corporate activities are subject to clearly defined and ambitious ESG criteria and geared toward the achievement of our ambitious targets set for 2023, including a 15% reduction of CO2 emissions and ensuring that all new Wienerberger products are designed to be fully recyclable or reusable."
Wienerberger's combined Annual and Sustainability Report can be viewed in full here.
28.03.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|office@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1311725
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1311725 28.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger publishes its first combined Annual and Sustainability Report (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger veröffentlicht ersten kombinierten Geschäfts- und Nachhaltigkeitsbericht (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-AFR: Wienerberger AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-AFR: Wienerberger AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
06:30
|Wienerberger AG : Release of a Financial report (Investegate)
|
15.03.22
|EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger unterstützt Menschen aus der Ukraine (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger supports people from Ukraine (EQS Group)
|
14.03.22
|EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG english (EQS Group)