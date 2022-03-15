EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger supports people from Ukraine

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

15.03.2022

Wienerberger supports people from Ukraine



Vienna, March 15, 2022 - Currently, the world is in deep shock over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In these dark hours, Wienerberger's first and foremost priority is to assume its social responsibility by providing fast and targeted help. As of now, Wienerberger is supporting the people who are affected the most by the conflict with donations, financial assistance, and a great deal of personal commitment on the part of its employees, especially in the neighboring countries of Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. Wienerberger plans to use its products for the rapid reconstruction of infrastructure and the provision of a safe home for many people in the regions concerned.

CEO Heimo Scheuch: "We want to express our deep sympathy for all those who are suffering from current conditions. It goes without saying that we help people driven from their homes and in urgent need as quickly as possible. We are deeply concerned over the consequences of the conflict and want to make our contribution as a responsible corporate citizen. For the time being, the most urgent task is to supply the essentials for people who have lost their homes and to ensure that, at least, they have a safe place to sleep."

The employees and the management of both Wienerberger Building Solutions and Wienerberger Piping Solutions in Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Romania have already taken first steps in order to help and support people arriving at the respective borders. The activities undertaken around our production sites are focused on the renovation, adaptation and establishment of accommodation for people in need of shelter, including the provision of goods to meet their vital and medical demands. Many of our employees have opened their own homes to accommodate people from the Ukraine. Additionally, budgetary resources are being made available on site for the purchase of essential goods and equipment. Staff members at Wienerberger's headquarters are in regular contact with all countries Wienerberger operates in, coordinating further activities and measures aimed at helping people in Ukraine in these challenging times.

Commenting on the situation, Heimo Scheuch says, "I would like to thank all our employees for their enormous efforts to help people in and from Ukraine in this time of extreme hardship. It is precisely such rapid and uncomplicated assistance that makes a valuable contribution to supporting people in the current crisis."



Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of 671 million in 2021.



