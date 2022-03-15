|
15.03.2022 10:30:02
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger supports people from Ukraine
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Wienerberger supports people from Ukraine
CEO Heimo Scheuch: "We want to express our deep sympathy for all those who are suffering from current conditions. It goes without saying that we help people driven from their homes and in urgent need as quickly as possible. We are deeply concerned over the consequences of the conflict and want to make our contribution as a responsible corporate citizen. For the time being, the most urgent task is to supply the essentials for people who have lost their homes and to ensure that, at least, they have a safe place to sleep."
The employees and the management of both Wienerberger Building Solutions and Wienerberger Piping Solutions in Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Romania have already taken first steps in order to help and support people arriving at the respective borders. The activities undertaken around our production sites are focused on the renovation, adaptation and establishment of accommodation for people in need of shelter, including the provision of goods to meet their vital and medical demands. Many of our employees have opened their own homes to accommodate people from the Ukraine. Additionally, budgetary resources are being made available on site for the purchase of essential goods and equipment. Staff members at Wienerberger's headquarters are in regular contact with all countries Wienerberger operates in, coordinating further activities and measures aimed at helping people in Ukraine in these challenging times.
Commenting on the situation, Heimo Scheuch says, "I would like to thank all our employees for their enormous efforts to help people in and from Ukraine in this time of extreme hardship. It is precisely such rapid and uncomplicated assistance that makes a valuable contribution to supporting people in the current crisis."
|
1302371 15.03.2022
