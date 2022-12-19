|
19.12.2022 12:00:18
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger takes over brick plant from Otto Bergmann GmbH in Germany
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision
Wienerberger takes over brick plant from Otto Bergmann GmbH in Germany
Vienna, December 19, 2022 As of January 3, 2023, Wienerberger GmbH in Germany takes over the Steinheim brick plant of Otto Bergmann GmbH in North Rhine Westphalia. By acquiring this plant, which will specialize in the production of high-thermal-insulation Poroton clay blocks, Wienerberger is expanding its production capacities and strengthening its regional market position. As one of the most important market participants in Germany and a standard-setter of the European construction industry, Wienerberger is continuously expanding its business in accordance with market requirements. With the acquisition of this brick plant, Wienerberger is consistently and successfully pursuing its sustainable development into a system provider committed to the ambitious ESG targets of the Group.
With bricks as a durable and environment-friendly building material, and given our strength in innovation, we have always acted as a pioneer in our industry and evolved into a full-range provider of solutions for the entire sector of building, water, and energy management. By taking over the Steinheim brick plant, we are demonstrating our commitment to long-term growth even in economically challenging times and further expanding the production of sustainable clay building materials. Owing to their durability and their regional availability, clay blocks, in particular, play an essential role in the construction of energy-efficient and affordable housing, says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG.
Investing in the future
The Steinheim production site of Bergmanns, a family-owned business based in North Rhine Westphalia with a long tradition as a regional manufacturer with a strong focus on customer proximity, enables Wienerberger to position itself as a supplier of locally produced sustainable bricks. The plants long-serving workforce of roughly 35 employees will become part of Wienerberger Germany and make a valuable contribution to Wienerbergers continued success.
Wienerberger Group
19.12.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|office@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1516125
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1516125 19.12.2022 CET/CEST
