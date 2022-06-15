|
15.06.2022 11:00:02
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger takes over prefabrication plant from Walzer Bausysteme
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Wienerberger takes over prefabrication plant from Walzer Bausysteme
Given Walzers expertise in the production of innovative prefabricated brick walls, Wienerberger anticipates significant future growth potential. Thanks to the sustainable expansion of its product portfolio, Wienerberger positions itself as the market leader, providing optimal solutions for large and small projects, wherever speed combined with quality of execution is essential to enhance customer convenience.
Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG, says, By taking over the Walzer prefab brick wall plant, we are broadening our product portfolio and increasing the diversity of services and solutions. The combination of our innovative, sustainable and regionally produced bricks with the most advanced prefabrication technologies enables us to deliver top-quality prefab assemblies and ensures the highest possible level of efficiency. We can now offer our partners and customers all-in solutions on a one-stop-shop basis and further consolidate our position as a full-range provider in the new build and renovation segments."
The prefab brick wall division of Walzer Bausysteme specializes in brick wall systems that are individually designed for fully automatic prefabrication, using top-quality precision-ground bricks and a patented dry-bonding procedure. Openings for windows and doors as well as recesses for lintels and overlays are taken into account during production. This eliminates the need for time-consuming cutting and processing of bricks at the construction site, reduces the volume of construction waste, and minimizes waste disposal costs.
At the same time, the dimensionally accurate fitting of doors and windows prevents cold bridges and avoids energy losses during heating and cooling phases. With this portfolio, Wienerberger is in a position to win new customer groups in a dynamic environment and demonstrate its superior expertise by enhancing the efficiency of construction processes through digitalization.
About Walzer Bausysteme
A family business operating from Retz in Lower Austria, Walzer has for 60 years supported homebuilders in realizing their dreams throughout the entire construction process from the planning and design phase to the organization of partners and trades to the implementation of the project. Moreover, prefabricated walls made from Wienerberger bricks are produced at the companys production site at Kirchberg am Wagram by means of the most advanced and fully automatic prefabrication technology.
The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
Wienerberger Group
The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the worlds largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of 671 million in 2021.
For further information, please contact:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com
Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
15.06.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|office@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1375321
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1375321 15.06.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15.06.22
|Wienerberger zieht sich wegen Ukraine-Kriegs aus Russland zurück (derStandard.at)
|
15.06.22
|Wienerberger verlässt russischen Markt (APA)
|
15.06.22
|EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger decides to sell its operations in Russia (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger veräußert Geschäft in Russland (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|Wienerberger AG : Wienerberger decides to sell its operations in Russia (Investegate)
|
15.06.22
|EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger takes over prefabrication plant from Walzer Bausysteme (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger übernimmt Fertigteil-Werk von Walzer Bausysteme (EQS Group)
|
14.06.22
|EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG english (EQS Group)