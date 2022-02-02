EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger wins yet another award for its first-rate sustainability management

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Rating

Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger wins yet another award for its first-rate sustainability management



02.02.2022 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wienerberger wins yet another award for its first-rate sustainability management EcoVadis honors Wienerberger with silver ESG rating

Wienerberger ranked among the best of its sector by EcoVadis

In sustainable sourcing, Wienerberger is even among the top 3% of its peers Vienna, February 2, 2022 - Numerous awards and index rankings confirm the success of Wienerberger's consistent sustainability strategy. Thanks to its ambitious ESG targets, the company won a silver medal in the current rating by EcoVadis, a leading international sustainability rating agency. In 2021, Wienerberger thus ranked among the top 11% of the companies of its industry and among the top 3% of all building materials companies worldwide rated by EcoVadis in terms of sustainable sourcing.



"This award confirms us in our strategy to pursue our ambitious ESG targets. We are convinced that our innovative products and solutions will substantially contribute to reduce carbon emissions and reinforce circular economy", says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger.



Sustainable sourcing further improved

Among the areas covered by EcoVadis, the Wienerberger Group scored particularly well in environmental protection and sustainable supply, gaining additional points compared to the previous year, especially for its sustainable sourcing. In 2021, the Wienerberger Group reorganized the management of its procurement with a view to clear targets for 2023, which are focused on climate protection, energy efficiency, biodiversity and the circular economy. By demanding that suppliers meet sustainability criteria along the entire value chain, the company is preparing the ground for a better future.



MSCI ESG: AAA rating for Wienerberger

Within the framework of its ESG rating by MSCI, the world's leading provider of sustainability analyses and ratings in the field of ESG, Wienerberger AG was again rated AAA (on a scale of AAA-CCC), which is yet another confirmation of its role as an international pioneer in sustainability management.



As early as 2019, Wienerberger also committed itself to ambitious targets in the field of finance and has opted for sustainability-oriented types of bank finance since that time. Interest payable on bank loans is linked to the sustainability rating determined by EcoVadis. Hence, improved sustainability performance results in lower financing costs.



About EcoVadis: The world's most trusted sustainability rating for companies

EcoVadis is a leading international ESG rating agency with a special focus on sustainable supplier management. The EcoVadis rating covers a broad range of non-financial management systems, including a company's environmental impact, labor and human rights, business ethics, and the effects of sustainable sourcing. EcoVadis provides a comprehensive sustainability rating service for businesses. Each company is assessed on relevant issues pertaining to its size, the location of its sites, and the industry it belongs to. These evidence-based assessments are presented in scorecards and rated on a scale of 0 to 100.



Every year, EcoVadis also awards medals (gold, silver, and bronze) to top-rated companies. The scorecards not only recognize a company's strengths, but also highlight its potential for further improvement. The rated companies can thus fine-tune their sustainability efforts and adjust their action plans accordingly. EcoVadis has engaged in partnerships in order to promote sustainable global supply chains.



Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 3.4 billion and EBITDA LFL of 566 million in 2020.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

