EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerbergers resilient system solutions counteract climate change

21.11.2022
Wienerberger AG: Wienerbergers resilient system solutions counteract climate change
Wienerbergers resilient system solutions counteract climate change
Vienna, November 21, 2022 The frequency of extreme environmental events, such as heat waves or heavy rainfall and extensive flooding, is increasing as a result of climate change. The effects of such events confront urban areas with growing challenges and call for sustainable and resilient solutions for building design and infrastructure. With its comprehensive portfolio of innovative system solutions, Wienerberger has positioned itself as a partner supporting municipalities in coping with extreme climate events, adapting to changing climatic conditions, and transforming themselves in the long term. Over the past ten years, the company has completely realigned its strategy and evolved from a manufacturer of standard products for the building envelope with a focus on production volumes into a full-range supplier of innovative, sustainable and digital system solutions.
Ever since the foundation of our company, we have always made every effort to improve peoples quality of life with first-class sustainable building material and infrastructure systems. We develop climate-neutral and circularity-oriented solutions to ensure that future generations will have the same opportunities as we have today. With bricks as a durable and environmentally safe building material, combined with Wienerbergers innovative strength, we have positioned ourselves as a pioneer of our industry. As a full-range provider, we are now offering web- and cloud-based solutions for the entire spectrum of building, water, and energy management, says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG.
Product system solutions are giving the climate a chance
Measures to prevent overheating
Wienerberger is also breaking new ground in flat roofs. In its European markets, the company exclusively sells the Leadax Roov roofing membrane produced by Leadax, a company based in the Netherlands. Given that its production is CO2-neutral, the use of this roofing membrane for flat roofs significantly reduces the CO2 footprint. In addition, the membrane consists of 75% recycled plastic waste and can be completely recycled into a new flat roof membrane at the end of its useful life a perfect example of circular economy.
Preventing flash floods through efficient rainwater management
In addition, Wienerbergers subsidiaries Semmelrock and Pipelife also offer solutions for unsealed surfaces with concrete pavers and efficient rainwater management, as torrential rainfall can lead to flooding even on unsealed surfaces. Grass pavers in new formats with geometric openings and up to 30% drainage surface are but one example. Products like these enable cities to adapt to changing climatic conditions.
