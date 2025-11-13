Wienerberger Aktie
WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706
|
13.11.2025 07:00:04
EQS-News: wienerberger delivered solid results in Q3 2025 despite market headwinds
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
wienerberger delivered solid results in Q3 2025 despite market headwinds
Vienna, November 13, 2025 – In the first nine months of the year, wienerberger delivered a resilient performance in a persistently challenging market environment. The company recorded revenues of €3.5 billion and operating EBITDA of €584 million, broadly in line with the prior-year period (€3.4 billion and €602 million respectively). While the roofing and piping solutions business grew year-on-year, a significantly weaker-than-expected market in the new residential housing segment in all geographies and inflationary cost pressure impacted the performance of the group. Third-quarter revenues at the group level reached €1.2 billion, with an operating EBITDA of €202 million, demonstrating resilience in the current market environment in line with the prior-year.
Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, comments on the group’s performance: “In the face of persistent macroeconomic headwinds and ongoing volatility in key construction markets, we have once again proven the resilience of our business model. Our clear focus on cost discipline, operational excellence, and value-added solutions, as well as our strategy to increase renovation and infrastructure exposure, enabled us to maintain stable results. While market conditions – particularly in new residential housing segment – remained subdued across Europe and North America, we continue to implement proactive measures to safeguard our performance and prepare for future growth. As we move toward the year-end, we remain committed to our strategic course, and we are confident in our ability to create long-term value for all stakeholders.”
Challenging market environment in Q3 2025
Outside Europe, the US and especially Canadian new residential housing segments were under pressure, with an overall market decline of >10%. Contrary to expectations, the UK market also saw renewed weakness in Q3, with housing starts falling by 9% year-on-year.
Launch of “Fit for Growth” program to strengthen efficiency and competitiveness
wienerberger strengthens European presence through strategic acquisitions
In Ireland and the UK, the acquisition of MFP, a specialist in drainage, roofline, and cable ducting systems, further reinforced wienerberger’s position in the pipe segment. Building on the earlier acquisitions of Cork Plastics and FloPlast, the company is well placed to capture additional growth in the region’s infrastructure market.
In France, wienerberger increased its stake in GSE Integration (GSEi) to 100%, strengthening its leadership in integrated roof and solar framing solutions and advancing growth in the European renovation market. With the Terreal integration progressing faster than expected, these acquisitions further enhance wienerberger’s strategic positioning in key European growth markets.
Regional market developments
In the UK and Ireland, inflationary pressure and delayed rate cuts continued to weigh on the construction sector, especially in the UK. In contrast, Ireland remains stable, supported by continued public investment and the upcoming National Development Plan 2026-2030.
In Eastern Europe, renovation volumes stabilized, while infrastructure was most affected by reduced public funding due to budgetary constraints. The new residential housing market remained subdued, with the exception of Hungary, where public funding programs boosted housing starts.
The new residential construction activity in North America, particularly in Canada, weakened further in Q3. Brick volumes declined sharply due to rising interest rates, a slowing labor market, and persistent macroeconomic headwinds.
Outlook
The extreme market volatility observed over the past three months across all end markets – most notably in the new residential housing segment – has resulted in a revised outlook for the remainder of 2025. For the current year, wienerberger expects its full-year operating EBITDA to be in line with the prior-year level. The anticipated interest rate cuts and their positive effects on the new build market have not materialized as expected, while unfavorable foreign exchange developments added further pressure to the market environment. In addition, the substantially lower activity rates in new residential housing markets lead to lower contribution to group results.
wienerberger reaffirms its long-term strategy focused on sustainable growth, circularity, and innovation across its value-added building solutions. The company continues to see strong mid-term potential, supported by its ongoing strategic transformation, focus on cost efficiency, and targeted acquisitions. This provides wienerberger with a solid foundation for sustainable growth. While the recovery in the new residential segment has been delayed, it remains intact. Demand is expected to stay strong across North America, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe – in new build, renovation, and infrastructure markets alike.
Key drivers for a positive mid-term development include further interest rate cuts, increasing public and private investment activity, an easing of global trade and economic tensions, and, above all, a stabilization of the geopolitical environment, particularly with regard to the war in Ukraine.
With its comprehensive portfolio of sustainable building materials and infrastructure solutions, wienerberger is well positioned to make an important contribution to the reconstruction of Ukraine. With production sites in neighboring countries, the company is prepared to meet demand for bricks, roof tiles, paving products, and plastic pipes. Thanks to sufficient available capacity, wienerberger can swiftly scale up production and ensure immediate deliveries.
13.11.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|investor@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2228796
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2228796 13.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AGmehr Nachrichten
|
13.11.25
|Schwacher Handel in Wien: So bewegt sich der ATX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|Wiener Börse-Handel: So steht der ATX Prime mittags (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|ATX aktuell: ATX am Mittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|EQS-News: wienerberger delivered solid results in Q3 2025 despite market headwinds (EQS Group)
|
12.11.25
|Ausblick: Wienerberger vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.11.25
|Wiener Börse-Handel: Schlussendlich Gewinne im ATX (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25