Wienerberger Aktie
WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706
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12.11.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: wienerberger delivers Q3 results in line with guidance and advances strategic review
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EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
wienerberger delivers Q3 results in line with guidance and advances strategic review
Vienna, November 12, 2026 — In the third quarter of 2026, wienerberger generated revenues of €1.3 billion (Q3 2025: €1.2 billion), an increase of around 8% year-on-year, supported by targeted price increases of close to 6%, and contributions from acquisitions, primarily from Italcer. Operating EBITDA amounted to €180 million (Q3 2025: €202 million), reflecting weaker demand and higher energy, raw material and logistics costs.
Residential new-build demand remained weak, particularly in the UK, the United States and Canada. Renovation and infrastructure activities developed more steadily but could not fully offset the decline in new residential construction. The seasonal recovery after the summer was weaker than expected, while cost Inflation accelerated from late August.
wienerberger reiterates its full-year 2026 operating EBITDA guidance of €640–650 million, as communicated on October 6, 2026.
Gerhard Hanke, CEO wienerberger: “While we have met the targets we set on October 6, our financial results reflect a market that is under significant pressure, with weak residential demand and rising costs continuing to weigh on profitability. Our renovation and infrastructure businesses remain resilient throughout the year, although their solid performance cannot fully offset the ongoing weakness in new residential construction.
Upon assuming the role of CEO, I initiated a strategic review to assess our direction and priorities, to ensure that wienerberger is positioned for long-term success. The review focuses on two areas: performance enhancement measures and a portfolio review. We have made good progress. The performance enhancement measures have largely been identified, and the portfolio review is advancing well.
Our focus is clearly on reducing leverage, strengthening the balance sheet, and improving profitability and cash generation to enhance our financial resilience and strategic flexibility.”
Strategic review
The strategic review mainly focuses on two streams, performance enhancement and a structured portfolio review. The identification of performance enhancement measures has been largely completed. By the end of 2028, recurring savings will be generated on an ongoing basis, resulting in an improvement of operating EBITDA of €140 million in 2029. These savings have been identified across the entire Group, including initiatives to optimize and bundle sourcing across all procurement levers, as well as efficiency and cost improvements in operations and SG&A. Implementation will begin immediately. All measures already initiated under the “Fit for Growth” program will continue as planned. The performance enhancement measures identified as part of the strategic review are expected to deliver additional earnings improvements beyond these existing initiatives.
Reducing leverage is a key priority for the Group. While the portfolio and capital allocation review is under way, wienerberger has paused M&A, is limiting capital expenditure and is reviewing its dividend policy. The review builds on the existing direction towards renovation and infrastructure and includes selective disposals where they reduce complexity and create shareholder value.
Next steps
The company will provide further details on the strategic review together with its 2027 outlook on March 4, 2027, following its publication of wienerberger’s 2026 FY Results on February 17, 2027.
Further information is available here.
For further information, please contact:
12.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|investor@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31
|EQS News ID:
|2433272
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433272 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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