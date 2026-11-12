EQS-News: wienerberger delivers Q3 results in line with guidance and advances strategic review

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

wienerberger delivers Q3 results in line with guidance and advances strategic review



12.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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wienerberger delivers Q3 results in line with guidance and advances strategic review

Q3 2026 revenue +8% to €1.3 billion (Q3 2025: €1.2 billion), driven by pricing and acquisitions

Q3 2026 operating EBITDA €180 million (Q3 2025: €202 million)

FY2026 operating EBITDA guidance of €640–650 million reiterated

Net debt targeted at €2.2 billion by year-end 2026 (September 30, 2026: €2.4 billion)

Strategic review ongoing: measures identified to deliver €140 million of recurring annual operating EBITDA uplift in 2029, phased benefits from 2027

Vienna, November 12, 2026 — In the third quarter of 2026, wienerberger generated revenues of €1.3 billion (Q3 2025: €1.2 billion), an increase of around 8% year-on-year, supported by targeted price increases of close to 6%, and contributions from acquisitions, primarily from Italcer. Operating EBITDA amounted to €180 million (Q3 2025: €202 million), reflecting weaker demand and higher energy, raw material and logistics costs.

Residential new-build demand remained weak, particularly in the UK, the United States and Canada. Renovation and infrastructure activities developed more steadily but could not fully offset the decline in new residential construction. The seasonal recovery after the summer was weaker than expected, while cost Inflation accelerated from late August.

wienerberger reiterates its full-year 2026 operating EBITDA guidance of €640–650 million, as communicated on October 6, 2026.

Gerhard Hanke, CEO wienerberger: “While we have met the targets we set on October 6, our financial results reflect a market that is under significant pressure, with weak residential demand and rising costs continuing to weigh on profitability. Our renovation and infrastructure businesses remain resilient throughout the year, although their solid performance cannot fully offset the ongoing weakness in new residential construction.

Upon assuming the role of CEO, I initiated a strategic review to assess our direction and priorities, to ensure that wienerberger is positioned for long-term success. The review focuses on two areas: performance enhancement measures and a portfolio review. We have made good progress. The performance enhancement measures have largely been identified, and the portfolio review is advancing well.

Our focus is clearly on reducing leverage, strengthening the balance sheet, and improving profitability and cash generation to enhance our financial resilience and strategic flexibility.”

Strategic review

The strategic review mainly focuses on two streams, performance enhancement and a structured portfolio review. The identification of performance enhancement measures has been largely completed. By the end of 2028, recurring savings will be generated on an ongoing basis, resulting in an improvement of operating EBITDA of €140 million in 2029. These savings have been identified across the entire Group, including initiatives to optimize and bundle sourcing across all procurement levers, as well as efficiency and cost improvements in operations and SG&A. Implementation will begin immediately. All measures already initiated under the “Fit for Growth” program will continue as planned. The performance enhancement measures identified as part of the strategic review are expected to deliver additional earnings improvements beyond these existing initiatives.

Reducing leverage is a key priority for the Group. While the portfolio and capital allocation review is under way, wienerberger has paused M&A, is limiting capital expenditure and is reviewing its dividend policy. The review builds on the existing direction towards renovation and infrastructure and includes selective disposals where they reduce complexity and create shareholder value.

Next steps

The company will provide further details on the strategic review together with its 2027 outlook on March 4, 2027, following its publication of wienerberger’s 2026 FY Results on February 17, 2027.

Further information is available here.

For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Claus Ehrenbeck, SVP Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 60192 10221 | claus.ehrenbeck@wienerberger.com



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, durable solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions contribute to energy-efficient, climate-resilient, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of €4.6 billion and an operating EBITDA of approx. €754 million in 2025.