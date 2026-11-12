Wienerberger Aktie

Wienerberger ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.11.2026 07:00:03

EQS-News: wienerberger delivers Q3 results in line with guidance and advances strategic review

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
wienerberger delivers Q3 results in line with guidance and advances strategic review

12.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

wienerberger delivers Q3 results in line with guidance and advances strategic review

  • Q3 2026 revenue +8% to €1.3 billion (Q3 2025: €1.2 billion), driven by pricing and acquisitions
  • Q3 2026 operating EBITDA €180 million (Q3 2025: €202 million)
  • FY2026 operating EBITDA guidance of €640–650 million reiterated
  • Net debt targeted at €2.2 billion by year-end 2026 (September 30, 2026: €2.4 billion)
  • Strategic review ongoing: measures identified to deliver €140 million of recurring annual operating EBITDA uplift in 2029, phased benefits from 2027

Vienna, November 12, 2026 In the third quarter of 2026, wienerberger generated revenues of €1.3 billion (Q3 2025: €1.2 billion), an increase of around 8% year-on-year, supported by targeted price increases of close to 6%, and contributions from acquisitions, primarily from Italcer. Operating EBITDA amounted to €180 million (Q3 2025: €202 million), reflecting weaker demand and higher energy, raw material and logistics costs.

Residential new-build demand remained weak, particularly in the UK, the United States and Canada. Renovation and infrastructure activities developed more steadily but could not fully offset the decline in new residential construction. The seasonal recovery after the summer was weaker than expected, while cost Inflation accelerated from late August.

wienerberger reiterates its full-year 2026 operating EBITDA guidance of €640–650 million, as communicated on October 6, 2026.

Gerhard Hanke, CEO wienerberger: “While we have met the targets we set on October 6, our financial results reflect a market that is under significant pressure, with weak residential demand and rising costs continuing to weigh on profitability. Our renovation and infrastructure businesses remain resilient throughout the year, although their solid performance cannot fully offset the ongoing weakness in new residential construction.

Upon assuming the role of CEO, I initiated a strategic review to assess our direction and priorities, to ensure that wienerberger is positioned for long-term success. The review focuses on two areas: performance enhancement measures and a portfolio review. We have made good progress. The performance enhancement measures have largely been identified, and the portfolio review is advancing well.

Our focus is clearly on reducing leverage, strengthening the balance sheet, and improving profitability and cash generation to enhance our financial resilience and strategic flexibility.”

Strategic review

The strategic review mainly focuses on two streams, performance enhancement and a structured portfolio review. The identification of performance enhancement measures has been largely completed. By the end of 2028, recurring savings will be generated on an ongoing basis, resulting in an improvement of operating EBITDA of €140 million in 2029. These savings have been identified across the entire Group, including initiatives to optimize and bundle sourcing across all procurement levers, as well as efficiency and cost improvements in operations and SG&A. Implementation will begin immediately. All measures already initiated under the “Fit for Growth” program will continue as planned. The performance enhancement measures identified as part of the strategic review are expected to deliver additional earnings improvements beyond these existing initiatives.

Reducing leverage is a key priority for the Group. While the portfolio and capital allocation review is under way, wienerberger has paused M&A, is limiting capital expenditure and is reviewing its dividend policy. The review builds on the existing direction towards renovation and infrastructure and includes selective disposals where they reduce complexity and create shareholder value.

Next steps

The company will provide further details on the strategic review together with its 2027 outlook on March 4, 2027, following its publication of wienerberger’s 2026 FY Results on February 17, 2027.

Further information is available here.

For further information, please contact:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com

Claus Ehrenbeck, SVP Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 60192 10221 | claus.ehrenbeck@wienerberger.com

wienerberger
wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, durable solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions contribute to energy-efficient, climate-resilient, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of €4.6 billion and an operating EBITDA of approx. €754 million in 2025.


12.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 60 192-0
Fax: +43 1 60 192-10159
E-mail: investor@wienerberger.com
Internet: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31
EQS News ID: 2433272

 
End of News EQS News Service

2433272  12.11.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wienerberger AG

mehr Analysen
09:11 Wienerberger kaufen Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.10.26 Wienerberger verkaufen UBS AG
09.10.26 Wienerberger kaufen Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.07.26 Wienerberger accumulate Erste Group Bank
23.07.26 Wienerberger verkaufen UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wienerberger AG 16,71 2,01% Wienerberger AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt im Freitagshandel zu. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen