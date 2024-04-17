|
17.04.2024 08:30:10
EQS-News: wienerberger sets cornerstone for state-of-the-art concrete roof tile plant
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
wienerberger sets cornerstone for state-of-the-art concrete roof tile plant
Vienna, April 17, 2024 – As the next step in its value-creating growth strategy, wienerberger is investing in the construction of a state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 production facility in Hejőpapi, Hungary, as a driving force for modern construction and sustainable living. In this facility, concrete roof tiles will be produced in a CO2-neutral and fully automated process, with human intervention only required for individual accessory solutions. In this way, wienerberger is consistently focusing on making work easier through innovation in the production area. The new plant also uses the most advanced digital technologies, for example to collect comprehensive data on the production process. This will enable rapid and targeted improvements in the ongoing production process in the future and thus an even higher quality standard overall. Following the setting of the cornerstone in April 2024, the start of production is scheduled for the second half of 2025.
Hungary has served for wienerberger as a regional production center for several European countries since the 1990s. The new concrete roofing tile plant will expand wienerberger's product segment and further strengthen Hungary's role, as Hejőpapi is centrally located, and the new one-hectare outdoor digital warehouse is ideally suited for supplying surrounding markets. This investment thus promotes economic activity across borders and supports industrial development in the entire region.
Regional value-creation through innovative production methods
“It has always been wienerberger's ambition to improve people’s quality of life and set new standards for the construction industry, and as the pacesetter in our industry, we also want to take full advantage of digitalization. The investment, which is one of the most significant industrial investments in Hungary, will continue this tradition, making this CO2-neutral plant one of the most modern concrete roof tiles and related accessories such as ridge tiles, verge and vent tiles factories in Europe, as well as an important milestone for the company and the industrial development of the region. Thanks to our innovative strength, we have already designed numerous Industry 4.0 solutions like the new facility in Hejőpapi that enable sustainable building construction and benefit our customers, employees, and shareholders, as well as the generations coming after us“, says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger.
The new plant with its CO2-neutral production process combines sustainability with cost-effectiveness by saving and reusing valuable resources. Digital monitoring enables continuous adjustments for more efficient use of raw materials, and in line with the circular economy, used water is filtered and reused. In order to save additional emissions, wienerberger relies on the most advanced technology in production throughout Europe, including the use of heat pumps instead of Natural Gas to heat drying chambers and buildings. The largely export-oriented plant will start operations in 2025 with an annual capacity of three million square meters, the equivalent of more than 300 football pitches.
17.04.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|investor@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1881581
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1881581 17.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17.04.24
|Mittwochshandel in Wien: ATX legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in Wien: ATX verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: ATX Prime verbucht am Mittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|EQS-News: wienerberger legt Grundstein für hochmodernes CO2-neutrales Betondachstein-Werk (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|EQS-News: wienerberger sets cornerstone for state-of-the-art concrete roof tile plant (EQS Group)
|
16.04.24
|Zurückhaltung in Wien: ATX verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Wien: ATX am Montagnachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|Handel in Wien: ATX notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Wienerberger AGmehr Analysen
|22.02.24
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.01.24
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.11.23
|Wienerberger
|Erste Group Bank
|15.08.23
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.04.23
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.02.24
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.01.24
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.11.23
|Wienerberger
|Erste Group Bank
|15.08.23
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.04.23
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.02.24
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.01.24
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.08.23
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.04.23
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.08.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.05.17
|Wienerberger Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.08.22
|Wienerberger Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.22
|Wienerberger buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.20
|Wienerberger neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.02.20
|Wienerberger neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.11.19
|Wienerberger neutral
|Erste Group Bank
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wienerberger AG
|33,04
|0,67%