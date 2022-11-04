EQS-News: windeln.de SE has filed an application for insolvency proceedings

04.11.2022 10:02:11

04.11.2022 / 10:02 CET/CEST
windeln.de SE has filed an application for insolvency proceedings

Munich, November 4, 2022: The Management Board of windeln.de SE (ISIN DE000WNDL300 and DE000WNDL318) today filed an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings with the competent local court in Munich.

On October 28, 2022, windeln.de SE had already informed that the Management Board had come to the conclusion that the positive ability to continue as going concern for windeln.de SE cannot be upheld and that the Management Board would therefore file for insolvency proceedings.

The Management Board assumes that the court will shortly decide on the application and the appointment of a preliminary insolvency administrator.


04.11.2022 CET/CEST
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany
Phone: 49 89 4161 7152 65
Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11
E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de
Internet: www.windeln.de
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
WKN: WNDL30
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
