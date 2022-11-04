|
04.11.2022 10:02:11
EQS-News: windeln.de SE has filed an application for insolvency proceedings
windeln.de SE has filed an application for insolvency proceedings
Munich, November 4, 2022: The Management Board of windeln.de SE (ISIN DE000WNDL300 and DE000WNDL318) today filed an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings with the competent local court in Munich.
On October 28, 2022, windeln.de SE had already informed that the Management Board had come to the conclusion that the positive ability to continue as going concern for windeln.de SE cannot be upheld and that the Management Board would therefore file for insolvency proceedings.
The Management Board assumes that the court will shortly decide on the application and the appointment of a preliminary insolvency administrator.
