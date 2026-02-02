EQS-News: With fast charging of EVs up to 300 kW, Baden-Württemberg police strengthens operational readiness

Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

With fast charging of EVs up to 300 kW, Baden-Württemberg police strengthens operational readiness



02.02.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The Baden-Württemberg police have launched a pilot project using the ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost system for battery-buffered fast charging at the Pforzheim motorway police station.

Pilot project for battery-buffered fast EV charging uses ADS-TEC Energy’s ChargePost

Charges EVs within minutes even with limited grid capacity, ensuring operational readiness of high-performance police vehicles

ChargePost’s technology was designed in Baden-Württemberg and features robust IT and operational security

Pforzheim / Nürtingen, Germany, 2 February 2026 – ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ: ADSE) today announced that the Baden-Württemberg police has gone live with ADS-TEC Energy’s ChargePost to underpin a pilot project for battery-buffered fast charging of electric vehicles (EVs) at the Pforzheim motorway police station.

At the launch, Thomas Strobl, Deputy Minister-President and Minister of the Interior of Baden-Württemberg, said, “We are one of the safest regions in Germany, and we believe in investment to continue our success. This includes the largest recruitment drive in our history and the latest technologies - including this project. What makes this ADS-TEC Energy solution special is its integrated battery storage, which enables EV charging at high power even at locations with limited grid capacity. This allows us to stress test EVs in real motorway conditions.”

Strobl added “This project represents the next phase in a journey that we started 15 years ago. Around 630 – roughly 12% – of our 5,400 police vehicles are already electric and the Pforzheim traffic police unit will now put the new fast charging system and EVs through their paces as we set the course for future-proofed policing.”

“Charging infrastructure is critical infrastructure – especially when emergency vehicles must be available around the clock,” said Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy. “Our systems are developed and manufactured in Germany and meet high standards in cyber security, operational safety and resilience. With our many years of experience in battery-buffered fast charging, we are the ideal partner for demanding public sector use cases. We greatly value our partnership with the Baden-Württemberg police and are proud to support the motorway police in their daily operations.”

The Pforzheim traffic police unit is responsible for one of the busiest sections of motorway in Germany, putting pressure on vehicle availability and charging speeds. ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast-charging system delivers ultra-fast charging even at locations with limited grid capacity, eliminating the need for time-consuming and costly grid upgrades. ChargePost features an integrated battery capacity of 201 kWh in a very compact footprint and delivers charging power of up to 300 kW, or 2 × 150 kW when charging two EVs simultaneously.

Designed for critical infrastructure – Made in Germany

ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost was developed in Baden-Württemberg with production in Germany. It is designed to support the highest levels of IT security, data sovereignty and reliability. The combination of a local battery, intelligent control technology and high charging power ensures reliable and resilient operations, even in demanding environments.

About ADS-TEC Energy

With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the “Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy’s systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com

