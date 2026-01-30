Virtuix a Aktie
WKN DE: A41H19 / ISIN: US92835U1016
|
30.01.2026 19:25:22
EQS-News: With Fresh Capital From Its IPO, Virtuix (VTIX) Looks All Set To Chase Further Growth
|
EQS-News: Benzinga
/ Key word(s): Defense
By Meg Flippin, Benzinga
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - January 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), was recently a guest on Benzinga’s All Access.
Goetgeluk discussed the company’s recent IPO and Omni One, its VR treadmill gaming system, which is behind the company’s triple-digit growth.
“It's an exciting time for us,” Goetgeluk told Benzinga. “We reported 138% year-over-year growth. So we’re growing and we are ready to scale.”
The CEO said Omni One resonates with consumers because it creates an immersive experience in which players physically move through virtual worlds. In addition to giving them a unique gaming experience, the system keeps customers active and burning calories; one customer even lost 40 pounds in four months.
As for the IPO, Goetgeluk said proceeds from that, as well as an $11 million investment from Chicago Venture Partners and a $50 million equity line of credit, will be used to fund growth and enter new markets, including the defense sector.
Watch the full interview here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5KeCXvFqlE
Featured image from Shutterstock.
This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.
This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.
News Source: Benzinga
30.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Benzinga
|United States
|ISIN:
|US92835U1016
|EQS News ID:
|2269092
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2269092 30.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Virtuix Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-
Analysen zu Virtuix Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Virtuix Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-
|7,10
|-17,35%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.