EQS-News: With Fresh Capital From Its IPO, Virtuix (VTIX) Looks All Set To Chase Further Growth

With Fresh Capital From Its IPO, Virtuix (VTIX) Looks All Set To Chase Further Growth



30.01.2026 / 19:25 CET/CEST

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - January 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), was recently a guest on Benzinga’s All Access.

Goetgeluk discussed the company’s recent IPO and Omni One, its VR treadmill gaming system, which is behind the company’s triple-digit growth.

“It's an exciting time for us,” Goetgeluk told Benzinga. “We reported 138% year-over-year growth. So we’re growing and we are ready to scale.”

The CEO said Omni One resonates with consumers because it creates an immersive experience in which players physically move through virtual worlds. In addition to giving them a unique gaming experience, the system keeps customers active and burning calories; one customer even lost 40 pounds in four months.

As for the IPO, Goetgeluk said proceeds from that, as well as an $11 million investment from Chicago Venture Partners and a $50 million equity line of credit, will be used to fund growth and enter new markets, including the defense sector.

Watch the full interview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5KeCXvFqlE

