30.01.2026 19:25:22

EQS-News: With Fresh Capital From Its IPO, Virtuix (VTIX) Looks All Set To Chase Further Growth

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Defense
With Fresh Capital From Its IPO, Virtuix (VTIX) Looks All Set To Chase Further Growth

30.01.2026 / 19:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - January 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), was recently a guest on Benzinga’s All Access.

Goetgeluk discussed the company’s recent IPO and Omni One, its VR treadmill gaming system, which is behind the company’s triple-digit growth.

697ce645da846f6040d59fed_1

“It's an exciting time for us,” Goetgeluk told Benzinga. “We reported 138% year-over-year growth. So we’re growing and we are ready to scale.”

The CEO said Omni One resonates with consumers because it creates an immersive experience in which players physically move through virtual worlds. In addition to giving them a unique gaming experience, the system keeps customers active and burning calories; one customer even lost 40 pounds in four months.

As for the IPO, Goetgeluk said proceeds from that, as well as an $11 million investment from Chicago Venture Partners and a $50 million equity line of credit, will be used to fund growth and enter new markets, including the defense sector.

Watch the full interview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5KeCXvFqlE

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.


News Source: Benzinga

30.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: US92835U1016
EQS News ID: 2269092

 
End of News EQS News Service

2269092  30.01.2026 CET/CEST

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

