Birchtech Aktie

WKN DE: A41XSU / ISIN: US59833H2004

11.03.2026 17:04:21

EQS-News: With Uplisting To NYSE American Complete, Birchtech Is Focused On Growth

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Environment/Green
With Uplisting To NYSE American Complete, Birchtech Is Focused On Growth

11.03.2026 / 17:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - March 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Richard MacPherson, CEO of Birchtech Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN: BCHT), was recently a guest on Benzinga All Access.

MacPherson discussed the company’s recent uplisting to the NYSE American exchange. The move from the over-the-counter market to the NYSE American exchange gives Birchtech access to institutional investors and third-party analysis coverage. “It made sense for us to be there as we grow the company out,” MacPherson told Benzinga, noting that the listing is expected to boost liquidity and drive interest in the stock, particularly now that Wall Street can cover Birchtech.

According to the CEO, the uplisting is perfectly timed to coincide with Birchtech’s push into the clean water market. The capital raised during the uplisting is providing the capex requirements for the build-out of that business, he said.

Watch the full video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPUXmCQ1pX4

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. 


News Source: Benzinga

11.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: US59833H2004
EQS News ID: 2289884

 
End of News EQS News Service

2289884  11.03.2026 CET/CEST

