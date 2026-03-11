EQS-News: With Uplisting To NYSE American Complete, Birchtech Is Focused On Growth

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Environment/Green

With Uplisting To NYSE American Complete, Birchtech Is Focused On Growth



11.03.2026 / 17:04 CET/CEST

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - March 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Richard MacPherson, CEO of Birchtech Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN: BCHT), was recently a guest on Benzinga All Access.

MacPherson discussed the company’s recent uplisting to the NYSE American exchange. The move from the over-the-counter market to the NYSE American exchange gives Birchtech access to institutional investors and third-party analysis coverage. “It made sense for us to be there as we grow the company out,” MacPherson told Benzinga, noting that the listing is expected to boost liquidity and drive interest in the stock, particularly now that Wall Street can cover Birchtech.

According to the CEO, the uplisting is perfectly timed to coincide with Birchtech’s push into the clean water market. The capital raised during the uplisting is providing the capex requirements for the build-out of that business, he said.

Watch the full video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPUXmCQ1pX4



