Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.07.2022 20:47:48

EQS-News: Wolford AG: Andrew Thorndike resigns from the management board effective July 31, 2022

EQS-News: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Wolford AG: Andrew Thorndike resigns from the management board effective July 31, 2022

13.07.2022 / 20:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bregenz, 13 July 2022 - The member of the management board Andrew Thorndike and the supervisory board today mutually agreed to terminate Andrew Thorndike's board mandate effective 31 July 2022.

The supervisory board expressively thanks Andrew Thorndike for his commitment to the company. Andrew Thorndike has been Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Wolford AG since 1 October 2019. He drove and largely completed the restructuring of the company. In 2021, the company achieved the best EBITDA in 10 years.

The supervisory board has initiated the process of appointing a new member of the management board. Until his appointment, management board member Silvia Azzali will manage the business as sole director.
 

13.07.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail: investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
WKN: 83400
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1397587

 
End of News EQS News Service

1397587  13.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397587&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wolford AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wolford AGmehr Analysen

05.10.20 Wolford buy Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
19.03.19 Wolford neutral Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
21.12.18 Wolford neutral Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
11.12.17 Wolford neutral Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
21.08.17 Wolford verkaufen Raiffeisen Centrobank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wolford AG 5,80 -1,69% Wolford AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: ATX und DAX sinken -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der DAX befindet sich inzwischen deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen