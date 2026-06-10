Wolftank-Adisa Aktie
WKN DE: A2PBHR / ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6
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10.06.2026 09:30:03
EQS-News: Wolftank Group achieves profitable growth in Q1 2026: Sales up 46% and EBIT almost quadrupled
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EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Wolftank Group achieves profitable growth in Q1 2026: Sales up 46% and EBIT almost quadrupled
Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading provider of environmental technologies and emission-free infrastructure solutions, has started the 2026 financial year with a significant jump in earnings. Operational business proved resilient even against the backdrop of a challenging geopolitical environment. In the first quarter of 2026, consolidated sales increased by nearly half to EUR 37.6m (Q1 2025: EUR 25.7m). Earnings improved even more significantly: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 70% to EUR 3.5m (Q1 2025: EUR 2.1m), and the EBITDA margin improved to 9.3% (Q1 2025: 8.2%). Operating profit (EBIT) increased to EUR 2.2m (Q1 2025: EUR 0.6m), and the EBIT margin rose to 5.9% (Q1 2025: 2.3%). Profit before tax amounted to EUR 1.8m (Q1 2025: EUR 0.2m), and profit after tax rose to EUR 1.0m (Q1 2025: EUR 0.10m). Order intake in the first three months totaled EUR 26.8m, and the order backlog stood at EUR 124.5m as of 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 175m). The decline in the order backlog primarily reflects the scheduled completion of several major projects. At the same time, the Group continues to have high visibility for the coming quarters.
The results reflect the consistent implementation of efficiency measures and process optimizations. In addition, high-margin projects are improving earnings quality. “The focus on profitability, operational excellence, and high-quality contracts is clearly paying off. The significant improvement in earnings is the result of hard work across all areas of the Group, consistent efficiency measures, and disciplined project execution. At the same time, we are working through our large order backlog on schedule and profitably, laying the foundation for sustainable growth,” says Simon Reckla, CEO of Wolftank Group.
Segments
In 2026, the focus in the Hydrogen & Renewable Energy segment is on the successful completion and handover of ongoing major projects. In particular, the hydrogen infrastructure projects funded by Italy’s PNRR program are entering important implementation phases. The successful execution of these ongoing projects strengthens the Group’s market position in the European hydrogen infrastructure sector and creates an important reference base for future tenders and international growth opportunities. Sales in Q1 rose to EUR 8.4m, up from EUR 3.1m in Q1 2025. EBITDA increased to EUR 1.0m (Q1 2025: EUR 0.6m).
Strategic initiatives lay the foundation for future growth
Further strategic partnerships are currently being evaluated, for example in the field of battery recycling, to strengthen the Group’s positioning as a technology and know-how partner along the recycling value chain. Innovations in the service business are designed to further improve efficiency, safety, and scalability. For example, a newly developed automated tank-cleaning robot is currently being patented and is scheduled for deployment in operational pilot applications in 2026.
Outlook
“The first quarter reflects the consistent alignment of our organization toward profitable growth. At the same time, we are making targeted investments in new business areas and technologies to lay the foundation for Wolftank Group’s next growth phase. Despite a challenging geopolitical environment, we see the company well positioned for 2026,” concludes CEO Simon Reckla.
Key Financial Highlights Q1 2026
About Wolftank Group
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Disclaimer:
This communication contains statements that relate to the future and are based on the current knowledge, expectations, and predictions of the management of Wolftank Group AG. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that may result in a significant deviation from the statements or results communicated directly or indirectly. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they were made. The company assumes no obligation to adjust or correct statements in this announcement in the future or to verify statements made in this press release in the future.
10.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank Group AG
|Leopoldstraße 2
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.wolftankgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2342686
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2342686 10.06.2026 CET/CEST
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