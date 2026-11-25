EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Wolftank Group confirms operational recovery after nine months: Sales up 15%, EBITDA at EUR 6.8m



25.11.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wolftank Group confirms operational recovery after nine months: Sales up 15%, EBITDA at EUR 6.8m

Sales increase to EUR 104.5m (1-9/2025: EUR 90.7m, +15.2%)

EBITDA at EUR 6.8m (1-9/2025: EUR -0.5m), EBITDA margin at 6.5% (1-9/2025: -0.6%)

EBIT of EUR 3.2m, EBIT margin of 3.1% (1-9/2025: EUR -4.3m, -4.7%)

2026 guidance confirmed: sales of approximately EUR 135m, EBITDA margin of 6-7%

New multi-year maintenance contract in Italy with a volume of up to EUR 22.3m

Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading provider of environmental technologies and emission-free infrastructure solutions, confirmed its operational recovery in the first nine months of 2026. Despite the anticipated investment restraint among industrial customers and the natural fluctuations of project-based business, sales rose by 15.2% to EUR 104.5m (1-9/2025: EUR 90.7m).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 6.8m, compared with EUR -0.5m in the prior-year period. The EBITDA margin reached 6.5% (1-9/2025: -0.6%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 3.2m (1-9/2025: EUR -4.3m) and include a non-cash impairment of a receivable from the former Latin American subsidiary of EUR 0.5m. The EBIT margin was 3.1% (1-9/2025: -4.7%). Profit before tax came in at EUR 1.9m (1-9/2025: EUR -5.7m), and profit after tax at EUR 0.7m (1-9/2025: EUR -5.3m). The results include restructuring and integration expenses for a profitable structure going forward. The improvement is mainly attributable to higher sales, the absence of one-off effects from the prior year and the efficiency measures implemented.

Order intake in the first nine months of 2026 amounted to EUR 85.4m, and the order backlog stood at EUR 108.4m as of 30 September 2026. Not yet included is a contract received after the reporting date in the Environmental Services segment: Wolftank Group was awarded a four-year maintenance contract with an estimated maximum value of EUR 22.3m. It has been running since 1 November 2026 in the regions of Campania, Lazio, Umbria and Tuscany.

“After nine months, we see our operational recovery confirmed. Sales and earnings are well above the prior year, even though the third quarter is traditionally the weakest in our project-based business, particularly in Italy. We have streamlined the organization, cut costs and broadened our customer base. This is already reflected in our figures”, says Simon Reckla, CEO of Wolftank Group.

Segments

In the Environmental Services segment, sales rose by 11.6% to EUR 80.9m (1-9/2025: EUR 72.5m). EBITDA improved to EUR 5.1m (1-9/2025: EUR 0.5 m), and the EBITDA margin was 6.3% (1-9/2025: 0.7 %). In the Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment, sales increased by 29.7% to EUR 23.6m (1-9/2025: EUR 18.2m). EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.7m (1-9/2025: EUR -1.0m), and the EBITDA margin was 7.1% (1-9/2025: -5.5%).

Balance sheet and cash flow

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 7.9m, cash flow from investing activities was EUR -2.5m, and cash flow from financing activities EUR -8.2m. Net debt decreased to EUR 15.1m (31 December 2025: EUR 18.9m). Group equity rose to EUR 23.2m (31 December 2025: EUR 22.9m), and the equity ratio stood at 19.7% (31 December 2025: 18.8%).

Strategy in implementation

Under its GreenLead 2030 strategy, Wolftank Group is expanding into targeted innovation fields. Automated tank cleaning is significantly advanced: the prototype of the patent-pending cleaning robot is expected to be ready for operation by year-end, and first pilot projects are being agreed with customers. Demand is growing with safety requirements: manual cleaning means entering confined spaces with toxic gases and explosion hazards, and “no-man entry” is increasingly seen as the industry's goal.

Further business areas are emerging from the Group’s remediation expertise. In PFAS, binding limit values for drinking water have applied since January 2026. Together with technology partners, the Group is testing various treatment processes, is building expertise in this highly regulated field and expects first sales from 2027, initially in Italy. In battery recycling, the Group, together with the Institute for Chemicals and Fuels from Alternative Resources (ICFAR) at Western University in Canada, has completed the first phase of a pyrolysis project. The process converts heavily contaminated plastics from lead-acid battery recycling into a hydrogen-rich gas and usable carbon materials. Wolftank Group is now evaluating a pilot plant.

“We are growing along our core competencies and are deliberately entering new fields. By year-end, our cleaning robot will be ready as a prototype, in PFAS we are testing processes with technology partners, and we have completed the first phase of a pyrolysis process for battery plastics”, sums up Reckla.

Outlook

The economic environment remains challenging: higher energy and transport costs, restraint among industrial customers and, as a result, lower waste volumes are affecting the business. Nevertheless, Wolftank Group confirms its full-year 2026 guidance of approximately EUR 135m in sales and an EBITDA margin of 6-7%. For 2026 to 2028, the Group expects high single-digit percentage sales growth in its existing business. First contributions from the innovation fields are expected from 2027, with double-digit growth from 2028. Over the medium term, the Group targets sales of EUR 250m and an EBITDA margin of 12% under GreenLead 2030.

“At the beginning of the fourth quarter, we see an incipient recovery despite the headwinds, and results in line with our guidance. We confirm our forecast for 2026 and stand by the targets of GreenLead 2030. 2026 shows that our business model is resilient, our organization is leaner, and we are investing consistently in innovation”, concludes CEO Simon Reckla.

Key Financial Highlights

1-9/2026 1-9/2025 Sales (EUR m) 104.5 90.7 EBITDA (EUR m) 6.8 -0.5 EBITDA margin (%) 6.5% -0.6% EBIT (EUR m) 3.2 -4.3 EBIT margin (%) 3.1% -4.7% Profit before tax (EUR m) 1.9 -5.7 Profit after tax (EUR m) 0.7 -5.3 Net debt (EUR m) 15.1 18.9* Equity ratio (%) 19.7% 18.8%*

* as of 31 December 2025

About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading provider of environmental technologies in the green-tech sector. Its core business includes due diligence services for environmental risks, customized solutions for soil and groundwater remediation, recycling and recovery processes, and low-emission technologies. The Group’s subsidiaries in seven countries across three continents are managed by Wolftank Group AG, headquartered in Innsbruck. Wolftank Group AG shares (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) are listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange, and are traded on Xetra as well as on the Frankfurt and Berlin stock exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

Contact:

Wolftank Group Investor Relations

phone: +43 512 345726

email: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com

Disclaimer:

This communication contains statements that relate to the future and are based on the current knowledge, expectations, and predictions of the management of Wolftank Group AG. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that may result in a significant deviation from the statements or results communicated directly or indirectly. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they were made. The company assumes no obligation to adjust or correct statements in this announcement in the future or to verify statements made in this press release in the future.