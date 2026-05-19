Wolftank-Adisa Aktie
WKN DE: A2PBHR / ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6
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19.05.2026 11:30:03
EQS-News: Wolftank Group expands into fast-growing critical infrastructure and defense markets with U.S. partner High Impact Technology, LLC
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EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Wolftank Group expands into fast-growing critical infrastructure and defense markets with U.S. partner High Impact Technology, LLC
The cooperation combines the complementary strengths of both companies. While High Impact Technology, LLC provides specialized technologies and testing capabilities, Wolftank Group AG brings its extensive expertise in industrial coating solutions, environmental technologies and infrastructure services. As part of the cooperation, Wolftank Group will become a key distribution and application partner of High Impact Technology, LLC, with a focus on Europe and other specific international markets. The partnership specifically builds on Wolftank Group’s existing expertise in the areas of industrial coatings, energy infrastructure, and highly regulated industrial applications.
The collaboration will have a particular focus on highly specialized coating technologies as well as applications in hydrogen infrastructure and critical facilities. The solutions developed address growing requirements for security, resilience, and regulatory compliance in security-critical energy and infrastructure sectors. HIT possesses field-tested protection technologies that are already deployed in various international military, logistics, and infrastructure applications.
The cooperation is initially structured for a twelve-month phase during which joint market opportunities will be evaluated, pilot projects implemented, and specific application areas explored. If the initial phase proves successful, the partners intend to extend the cooperation.
With this partnership, Wolftank Group takes a strategic step to further the implementation of its GreenLead 2030 strategy. The goal is to expand existing core competencies into adjacent technology areas and to open new, fast-growing markets. Simon Reckla, CEO of the Wolftank Group, states: “The cooperation with High Impact Technology, LLC, is a logical step in the implementation of our GreenLead 2030 strategy. We are expanding our business model toward security- and resilience-focused applications, thereby unlocking attractive new market opportunities, including the defense sector. In particular, the protection of critical energy and infrastructure systems is becoming increasingly important worldwide. By adding HIT’s protection technologies to our expertise in industrial coatings and infrastructure, we see significant potential for long-term growth and high-value specialized applications.”
By combining technological expertise, market access, and operational execution capabilities, the two companies are creating the foundation for integrated solutions in an increasingly security- and technology-driven market environment.
Wolftank Group continues to strengthen its position as a provider of innovative and scalable environmental, infrastructure, and protection technologies, while strategically expanding its portfolio to include applications with strong long-term growth and value creation potential.
About Wolftank Group
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19.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank Group AG
|Leopoldstraße 2
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.wolftankgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2329784
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2329784 19.05.2026 CET/CEST
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