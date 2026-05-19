EQS-News: Wolftank Group expands into fast-growing critical infrastructure and defense markets with U.S. partner High Impact Technology, LLC

EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Wolftank Group expands into fast-growing critical infrastructure and defense markets with U.S. partner High Impact Technology, LLC



19.05.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

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Wolftank Group expands into fast-growing critical infrastructure and defense markets with U.S. partner High Impact Technology, LLC

The cooperation opens up new applications in the protection of critical energy and infrastructure systems

Entry into fast-growing markets with increasing demand for security and resilience

Implementation step in Wolftank Group’s GreenLead 2030 strategy



Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) has signed a cooperation agreement with the US-based company High Impact Technology, LLC (HIT). The partnership aims to jointly develop and commercialize innovative protection and coating solutions for critical infrastructure as well as security-related applications in the defense sector. With this step, Wolftank Group is strategically expanding its business into a high-growth market segment that is becoming increasingly important worldwide due to rising demands for energy, infrastructure, and security of supply. Globally, the need to protect critical energy and infrastructure systems is increasing – both in civilian and military contexts.

The cooperation combines the complementary strengths of both companies. While High Impact Technology, LLC provides specialized technologies and testing capabilities, Wolftank Group AG brings its extensive expertise in industrial coating solutions, environmental technologies and infrastructure services. As part of the cooperation, Wolftank Group will become a key distribution and application partner of High Impact Technology, LLC, with a focus on Europe and other specific international markets. The partnership specifically builds on Wolftank Group’s existing expertise in the areas of industrial coatings, energy infrastructure, and highly regulated industrial applications.

The collaboration will have a particular focus on highly specialized coating technologies as well as applications in hydrogen infrastructure and critical facilities. The solutions developed address growing requirements for security, resilience, and regulatory compliance in security-critical energy and infrastructure sectors. HIT possesses field-tested protection technologies that are already deployed in various international military, logistics, and infrastructure applications.

The cooperation is initially structured for a twelve-month phase during which joint market opportunities will be evaluated, pilot projects implemented, and specific application areas explored. If the initial phase proves successful, the partners intend to extend the cooperation.

With this partnership, Wolftank Group takes a strategic step to further the implementation of its GreenLead 2030 strategy. The goal is to expand existing core competencies into adjacent technology areas and to open new, fast-growing markets. Simon Reckla, CEO of the Wolftank Group, states: “The cooperation with High Impact Technology, LLC, is a logical step in the implementation of our GreenLead 2030 strategy. We are expanding our business model toward security- and resilience-focused applications, thereby unlocking attractive new market opportunities, including the defense sector. In particular, the protection of critical energy and infrastructure systems is becoming increasingly important worldwide. By adding HIT’s protection technologies to our expertise in industrial coatings and infrastructure, we see significant potential for long-term growth and high-value specialized applications.”

By combining technological expertise, market access, and operational execution capabilities, the two companies are creating the foundation for integrated solutions in an increasingly security- and technology-driven market environment.

Wolftank Group continues to strengthen its position as a provider of innovative and scalable environmental, infrastructure, and protection technologies, while strategically expanding its portfolio to include applications with strong long-term growth and value creation potential.



About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading provider of environmental technologies in the green-tech sector. Its core business includes due diligence services for environmental risks, customized solutions for soil and groundwater remediation, recycling and recovery processes, and low-emission technologies. The Group’s subsidiaries in seven countries across three continents are managed by Wolftank Group AG, headquartered in Innsbruck. Wolftank Group AG shares (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) are listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange, and are traded on Xetra as well as on the Frankfurt and Berlin stock exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

Contact:

Wolftank Group Investor Relations

phone: +43 512 345726

Email: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com

Disclaimer:

This communication contains statements that relate to the future and are based on the current knowledge, expectations, and predictions of the management of Wolftank Group AG. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that may result in a significant deviation from the statements or results communicated directly or indirectly. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they were made. The company assumes no obligation to adjust or correct statements in this announcement in the future or to verify statements made in this press release in the future.