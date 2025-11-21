EQS-News: Wolftank Group presents strategy “GreenLead 2030”: innovation and growth along core competencies

EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Wolftank Group presents strategy “GreenLead 2030”: innovation and growth along core competencies



Sales target for 2030 of EUR 250 million with an EBITDA margin of 12%

Growth in existing business areas as well as through internationalization is targeted in the high single-digit, with a significant acceleration from innovation fields expected from 2027

Innovation fields along existing core competencies: expansion and enhancement of technology-driven environmental services

Turnaround expected in 2026: sales forecast of EUR 130–135 million, EBITDA margin of 6–7%

Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) has presented its new GreenLead 2030 strategy, marking the next stage of development for the Austrian environmental specialist. Building on its established core competencies – such as contaminated soil remediation, recycling of contaminated materials and substances in its own facilities, repair and life extension of existing infrastructure and tank systems, development of new emission-free systems, and deep expertise in circular economy systems – Wolftank is opening up new growth and innovation fields.

With GreenLead 2030, Wolftank Group positions itself as a European Green-Tech Integrator, with an addressable market of approximately EUR 20–25 billion by 2030. Wolftank aims for a minimum 1 % market share in the defined growth fields by 2030, corresponding to sales of EUR 250 million and an EBITDA margin of around 12 %. Partially realized cost savings of EUR 4 million may be used to finance the expansion into adjacent technology fields. In its existing business areas, Wolftank expects to achieve annual sales growth in the high single-digit percentage range from 2026 to 2028. The first significant sales contributions from its innovation fields are expected from 2027. From 2028, Wolftank aims to achieve double-digit sales growth rates by combining the growth of its current business activities with sales from these innovation fields.

In the implementation of the strategy, Wolftank Group initially focuses on battery recycling, PFAS decontamination, and automated tank remediation. Other potential innovation fields, such as high-performance coatings, redox flow energy storage, and emission-free infrastructure, including Wolftank Group’s already established hydrogen refueling solutions, are currently being analyzed from a technological perspective. A decision on possible implementation is planned for 2026.

Battery recycling solutions, PFAS decontamination, and automated tank remediation with significant growth potential

The market for battery recycling solutions is expected to reach a market volume of EUR 5 billion by 2030, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in the coming years (2024: market volume approximately EUR 1.6 billion). Wolftank Group plans to establish closed material cycles in cooperation with industry partners and aims for a 2 % market share by 2030, corresponding to a sales potential of around EUR 100 million.

In the field of PFAS decontamination, the removal of so-called “forever chemicals” from soil and water, the European market is projected to reach approximately EUR 600 million by 2030 (2024: EUR 380 million). In this area, Wolftank Group combines chemical, biological, and membrane-based methods to remove PFAS from soil and water. The sales potential is estimated at around EUR 12 million by 2030, which currently corresponds to approximately 2 % of the expected total market.

The market for automated tank remediation is expected to grow from EUR 380 million in 2024 to around EUR 500 million over the next five years. The Wolftank Group already successfully offers robot-assisted industrial tank remediation services, which, through increased marketing and expansion into adjacent customer segments, is expected to achieve a 4 % market share by 2030. Based on these projections, the anticipated sales contribution in 2030 is EUR 20 million.

Although the EU is currently slowing down environmental regulations in some areas, it is at the same time ushering in a new decade of mandatory environmental-protection investments in key future sectors. EU directives such as the Soil Health Directive, the PFAS Regulation, and the Battery Recycling Act support Wolftank Group’s GreenLead strategy.

Turnaround expected in the 2026 financial year

For the 2026 financial year, Wolftank expects sales in the range of EUR 130 million to EUR 135 million and an EBITDA margin of 6 % to 7 %. Supporting factors include a EUR 4 million cost-reduction program already underway and a strong order backlog of more than EUR 150 million. In addition, Wolftank is entering the new financial year with a streamlined organizational structure, driven by the introduction of a group-wide ERP system, the centralization of procurement, and the divestment of non-strategic holdings, such as the withdrawal from Brazil completed in November.

For 2027 and 2028, Wolftank aims to achieve sales from EUR 150 to EUR 175 million with an EBITDA margin of at least 10 %. For the current 2025 financial year, Wolftank confirms its forecast, expecting sales in the range of EUR 121–123 million and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 3.0 million.

Simon Reckla, CEO of Wolftank Group: "At the beginning of the year, we launched an internal strategic review process to increase efficiencies and identify future growth areas. We have streamlined our organizational structure and reduced costs. With our GreenLead 2030 strategy, we are pursuing a structural growth path along our core competencies and seizing the immense market opportunities that will emerge in environmental technology over the next ten years."

