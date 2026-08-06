Wolftank-Adisa Aktie
WKN DE: A2PBHR / ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6
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06.08.2026 09:00:04
EQS-News: Wolftank Group reaches settlement for litigation in Italy
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EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG
/ Key word(s): Legal Matter
Wolftank Group reaches settlement for litigation in Italy
The Italian subsidiary of Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), Wolftank DGM Srl, has reached an out-of-court settlement regarding an event that occurred in 2020. The settlement concerns the decision by the Tribunale di Bologna in first instance in August 2025, which totaled approximately EUR 4.5 million. Of this amount, approx. EUR 3.4 million was attributable to the loss of profit claimed by the customer, and EUR 1.1 million to costs related to post-event activities, the latter fully covered by insurance.
Disagreeing with the fist-instance decision, Wolftank DGM filed an appeal with the Corte d’Appello di Bologna. At the same time, Wolftank DGM decided to settle the claim relating to the alleged loss of profit on balanced terms, thereby avoiding the uncertainty, time, and cost of continued litigation. The settlement resolves the dispute between the parties. Its terms are subject to a confidentiality agreement and do not constitute an admission of liability regarding the facts at issue in the lawsuit.
The amount payable by Wolftank DGM was already provisioned in the financial statements as of 31 December 2025 and is therefore fully covered. The agreement has no further negative impact on earnings, and the agreed payments are fully reflected in Wolftank Group's liquidity planning. „We negotiated and resolved this matter in the long-term interests of Wolftank Group. With the settlement now achieved, we are creating clarity and avoiding the risks and costs of a long-standing legal dispute. The agreed amount had already been fully provisioned, so our financial planning remains unchanged,” says Simon Reckla, CEO of Wolftank Group.
About Wolftank Group
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06.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank Group AG
|Leopoldstraße 2
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.wolftankgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|5299001G2MZ6VQ2K4Z89
|EQS News ID:
|2378070
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2378070 06.08.2026 CET/CEST
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