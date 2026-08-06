EQS-News: Wolftank Group reaches settlement for litigation in Italy

EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter

Wolftank Group reaches settlement for litigation in Italy



06.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Wolftank Group reaches settlement for litigation in Italy

The Italian subsidiary of Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), Wolftank DGM Srl, has reached an out-of-court settlement regarding an event that occurred in 2020. The settlement concerns the decision by the Tribunale di Bologna in first instance in August 2025, which totaled approximately EUR 4.5 million. Of this amount, approx. EUR 3.4 million was attributable to the loss of profit claimed by the customer, and EUR 1.1 million to costs related to post-event activities, the latter fully covered by insurance.

Disagreeing with the fist-instance decision, Wolftank DGM filed an appeal with the Corte d’Appello di Bologna. At the same time, Wolftank DGM decided to settle the claim relating to the alleged loss of profit on balanced terms, thereby avoiding the uncertainty, time, and cost of continued litigation. The settlement resolves the dispute between the parties. Its terms are subject to a confidentiality agreement and do not constitute an admission of liability regarding the facts at issue in the lawsuit.

The amount payable by Wolftank DGM was already provisioned in the financial statements as of 31 December 2025 and is therefore fully covered. The agreement has no further negative impact on earnings, and the agreed payments are fully reflected in Wolftank Group's liquidity planning. „We negotiated and resolved this matter in the long-term interests of Wolftank Group. With the settlement now achieved, we are creating clarity and avoiding the risks and costs of a long-standing legal dispute. The agreed amount had already been fully provisioned, so our financial planning remains unchanged,” says Simon Reckla, CEO of Wolftank Group.



About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading provider of environmental technologies in the green-tech sector. Its core business includes due diligence services for environmental risks, customized solutions for soil and groundwater remediation, recycling and recovery processes, and low-emission technologies. The Group’s subsidiaries in seven countries across three continents are managed by Wolftank Group AG, headquartered in Innsbruck. Wolftank Group AG shares (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) are listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange, and are traded on Xetra as well as on the Frankfurt and Berlin stock exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

Contact:

Wolftank Group AG

phone: +43 512 345726

Email: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com

Disclaimer:

This communication contains forward-looking statements based on current knowledge, expectations, and projections of Wolftank Group AG's management about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified using words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obligation to adjust, correct or monitor statements made in this communication in the future.