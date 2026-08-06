Wolftank-Adisa Aktie

Wolftank-Adisa für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PBHR / ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.08.2026 09:00:04

EQS-News: Wolftank Group reaches settlement for litigation in Italy

EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Wolftank Group reaches settlement for litigation in Italy

06.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wolftank Group reaches settlement for litigation in Italy

The Italian subsidiary of Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), Wolftank DGM Srl, has reached an out-of-court settlement regarding an event that occurred in 2020. The settlement concerns the decision by the Tribunale di Bologna in first instance in August 2025, which totaled approximately EUR 4.5 million. Of this amount, approx. EUR 3.4 million was attributable to the loss of profit claimed by the customer, and EUR 1.1 million to costs related to post-event activities, the latter fully covered by insurance.

Disagreeing with the fist-instance decision, Wolftank DGM filed an appeal with the Corte d’Appello di Bologna. At the same time, Wolftank DGM decided to settle the claim relating to the alleged loss of profit on balanced terms, thereby avoiding the uncertainty, time, and cost of continued litigation. The settlement resolves the dispute between the parties. Its terms are subject to a confidentiality agreement and do not constitute an admission of liability regarding the facts at issue in the lawsuit.

The amount payable by Wolftank DGM was already provisioned in the financial statements as of 31 December 2025 and is therefore fully covered. The agreement has no further negative impact on earnings, and the agreed payments are fully reflected in Wolftank Group's liquidity planning. „We negotiated and resolved this matter in the long-term interests of Wolftank Group. With the settlement now achieved, we are creating clarity and avoiding the risks and costs of a long-standing legal dispute. The agreed amount had already been fully provisioned, so our financial planning remains unchanged,” says Simon Reckla, CEO of Wolftank Group.
 

About Wolftank Group
Wolftank Group is a leading provider of environmental technologies in the green-tech sector. Its core business includes due diligence services for environmental risks, customized solutions for soil and groundwater remediation, recycling and recovery processes, and low-emission technologies. The Group’s subsidiaries in seven countries across three continents are managed by Wolftank Group AG, headquartered in Innsbruck. Wolftank Group AG shares (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) are listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange, and are traded on Xetra as well as on the Frankfurt and Berlin stock exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

Contact:
Wolftank Group AG
phone: +43 512 345726
Email: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com

Disclaimer:
This communication contains forward-looking statements based on current knowledge, expectations, and projections of Wolftank Group AG's management about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified using words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obligation to adjust, correct or monitor statements made in this communication in the future.


06.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wolftank Group AG
Leopoldstraße 2
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
Phone: +43 512 345726
E-mail: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
Internet: www.wolftankgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6
WKN: A2PBHR
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 5299001G2MZ6VQ2K4Z89
EQS News ID: 2378070

Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
 
End of News EQS News Service

2378070  06.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Akt 3,60 4,35% Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Akt

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:27 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
06:59 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen