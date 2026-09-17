Wolftank-Adisa Aktie
WKN DE: A2PBHR / ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6
|
17.09.2026 09:00:04
EQS-News: Wolftank Group returns to profit in the first half of 2026
|
EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Wolftank Group returns to profit in the first half of 2026
Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading provider of environmental technologies and emission-free infrastructure solutions, achieved a significant earnings improvement in the first half of 2026. Sales rose by 10.9% to EUR 67.4m (H1 2025: EUR 60.8m). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) turned positive at EUR 5.9m, compared with EUR -2.6m in the prior-year period. The EBITDA margin reached 8.8% (H1 2025: -4.3%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 3.5m, corresponding to a margin of 5.2% (H1 2025: EUR -5.1m, or -8.4%). Profit before tax came in at EUR 2.5m (H1 2025: EUR -6.1m), and profit after tax at EUR 1.3m (H1 2025:
The prior year was marked by a one-time provision related to legal proceedings in Italy, which have since been concluded through a settlement. The improvement in the first half of 2026, however, goes beyond the absence of this one-off effect and is to a significant extent attributable to the efficiency measures implemented. The first quarter additionally benefited from the final invoicing of a major project in Austria and from high-margin environmental emergency response operations in Italy. Underlying operating performance was consistent across both quarters.
Order intake in the first half amounted to EUR 58.3m (H1 2025: EUR 83.7m), following the rhythm of public tenders and contract awards in the Group's project-based business, where individual large contracts significantly influence period-to-period comparisons. The order backlog stood at approximately EUR 118m as of 30 June 2026, continuing to provide visibility for the remainder of the financial year. “In the first half, we delivered what we announced for 2026: the return to operating profitability. The earnings improvement comes from multi-year projects successfully completed and invoiced, from our cost discipline and from a more efficient organization. At the same time, we are consistently advancing the implementation of our long-term strategy”, says Simon Reckla, CEO of Wolftank Group.
Segments
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
GreenLead 2030
Outlook
In Italy, project execution remains dependent on public budget cycles and tender activity. In the Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment, project volume is expected to decline following the end of the PNRR funding phase, with privately and alternatively financed projects only partially compensating for this. In Germany, Wolftank Group has submitted several project applications under the NOW and BayFELI funding programs, with initial decisions expected in the second half of 2026.
Based on these developments, Wolftank Group confirms its full-year 2026 guidance of approximately EUR 135m in sales and an EBITDA margin of 6-7%. Over the medium term, the Group targets sales of EUR 250m and an EBITDA margin of 12% under GreenLead 2030.
“Demand for the build-out of hydrogen infrastructure in Europe is shifting toward heavy-duty trucks, buses and fleets. While such projects depend heavily on European and national funding programs and their deadlines, Wolftank Group is strongly positioned as a technology and infrastructure provider”, says Reckla. “For the second half of the year, we are preparing for rising energy prices and a more cautious investment approach among our industrial customers. We are addressing this through cost discipline and the selective prioritization of value-creating projects. Our focus remains on consolidation, profitability and organic growth”, concludes CEO Simon Reckla.
Key Financial Highlights
*As of 31 December 2025
About Wolftank Group
Contact:
Disclaimer:
17.09.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank Group AG
|Leopoldstraße 2
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.wolftankgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|5299001G2MZ6VQ2K4Z89
|EQS News ID:
|2400512
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2400512 17.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Akt
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,54
|-1,67%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed hebt Leitzinsen an: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag an. An der Wall Street sind steigende Kurse zu sehen. In Fernost waren die Börsen uneinheitlich unterwegs.