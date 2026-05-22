Wolftank-Adisa Aktie
WKN DE: A2PBHR / ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6
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22.05.2026 09:00:04
EQS-News: Wolftank Group stabilizes operations in 2025 and lays the groundwork for turnaround in 2026
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EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Wolftank Group stabilizes operations in 2025 and lays the groundwork for turnaround in 2026
Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading European provider of environmental technologies and emission-free infrastructure solutions, closed the 2025 financial year with stable sales of EUR 122.8 million (2024: EUR 121.5 million, +1.1%). The year was marked by a deliberate transformation process: The Group sharpened its strategic focus, streamlined its organizational structure, and laid the foundation for a return to sustainable profitability.
Sales and earnings performance in 2025 was impacted by several temporary factors, including a maintenance-related shutdown of a recycling plant, delayed project releases by customers, a less favorable margin mix, and a provision of approximately EUR 2.0 million related to a first-instance court ruling in Italy.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the year 2025 amounted to EUR 6.2 million (2024: EUR 8.6 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 5.0%. EBITDA benefited from a non-recurring, non-operative valuation gain of EUR 3.6 million resulting from the revaluation of an equity investment. Excluding this one-time effect, normalized EBITDA amounted to EUR 2.6 million, including a EUR 2.0 million provision recognized in the first half of the year in connection with the Italian legal proceedings, which had a corresponding negative impact on profitability. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 1.1 million (2024: EUR 2.5 million), corresponding to a margin of 0.9%. Profit before tax amounted to EUR -0.9 million (2024: EUR 0.3 million), while profit after tax remained at EUR -1.3 million (2024: EUR -1.5 million).
In the second half of 2025, the implemented cost and efficiency measures began to deliver tangible results and initiated a turnaround. Operating profitability improved significantly: On a quarterly basis, the operating turnaround was already achieved in Q3 2025 with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.0 million. This trend continued in the fourth quarter, with EBITDA reaching EUR 2.5 million, confirming the return to positive operational profitability.
“2025 was a year of strategic realignment and operational stabilization. We worked consistently on improving our cost base, streamlined our organization, and defined a clear roadmap for the coming years with GreenLead 2030. The significant improvement in the second half of the year shows that these measures are taking effect. For 2026, we expect a return to sustainable profitability and improved cash flow”, says Simon Reckla, CEO of the Wolftank Group.
Equity stood at EUR 22.9 million (2024: EUR 24.9 million), with an equity ratio of 18.8% (2024: 22.9%). Despite the net loss, net debt was reduced to EUR 18.9 million (2024: EUR 24.1 million). In addition to disciplined working capital management, this was also driven by balance sheet effects related to the planned sale of an equity interest. Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 3.8 million, compared to EUR 1.3 million in 2024.
Segment performance: Environmental Services solid, Hydrogen business continues to scale
The Environmental Services segment generated sales of EUR 97.1 million (2024: EUR 96.4 million), remaining at a stable level. The first half of the year was impacted by the shutdown of a recycling plant and subdued market dynamics. EBITDA amounted to EUR 5.1 million with a margin of 5.3% (2024: EUR 7.5 million and 7.8%). Project activity recovered significantly in the second half of the year, underlining the structurally strong demand for remediation, recycling, and infrastructure maintenance. The segment continues to benefit from regulatory tailwinds, including the EU Soil Monitoring and Resilience Directive, PFAS-regulations, and increasing demands for infrastructure modernization.
The Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment achieved sales of EUR 25.7 million (2024: EUR 25.1 million), broadly in line with the prior year. EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.1 million with a margin of 4.3% (2024: EUR 1.1 million and 4.5%), as several major projects that had not yet been fully completed and handed over by year-end 2025. Several of these projects are expected to be finalized and commissioned in 2026, creating the basis for recurring service and maintenance sales. Wolftank Group is positioning itself as a technology leader in hydrogen refueling infrastructure in Europe.
GreenLead 2030 Strategy: Expanding along existing core competencies
In addition, Wolftank Group is expanding its activities in the field of critical infrastructure and specialized industrial applications, among others through the recently concluded strategic partnership with High Impact Technology LLC in the area of specialized coatings for critical infrastructure and defense applications.
With a total addressable market volume of approximately EUR 20 to 25 billion by 2030, Wolftank Group is positioning itself as a European Green-Tech Integrator focused on environmental technologies and zero-emission infrastructure. By 2030, the Group aims to achieve sales of EUR 250 million and an EBITDA margin of around 12%.
Outlook 2026: Turnaround and return to profitability
Subject to the currently unforeseeable effects of geopolitical disruptions, Wolftank Group expects a significant improvement in operational profitability in 2026, targeting an EBITDA margin of 6% to 7% on sales of approximately EUR 135 million. This outlook is supported by the strong order backlog of around EUR 175 million at year-end 2025, sustainable cost reductions, and the upcoming completion of several hydrogen projects. For 2027 and 2028, Wolftank Group aims to generate sales of EUR 150 million to EUR 175 million and achieve an EBITDA margin of at least 10%.
“We entered 2026 with a clear agenda: profitability, operational excellence, and the gradual expansion into new growth areas aligned with our core competencies. Despite the challenging market environment and the current geopolitical situation, we are actively positioning ourselves to benefit from these developments as a green-tech company and executing our strategy with discipline”, says CEO Simon Reckla.
Key Financial Highlights
The Annual Sustainability Report of Wolftank Group (in English) is available online: https://wolftankgroup.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/
About Wolftank Group
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22.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank Group AG
|Leopoldstraße 2
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.wolftankgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2331786
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2331786 22.05.2026 CET/CEST
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