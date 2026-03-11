Wolftank-Adisa Aktie
EQS-News: Wolftank Group successfully completes hydrogen infrastructure order for TPER – second refueling station in Bologna finalized
Wolftank Group successfully completes hydrogen infrastructure order for TPER – second refueling station in Bologna finalized
Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions, has successfully completed a hydrogen infrastructure project for Italian public transport operator TPER announced in February 2025. The turnkey hydrogen refueling station at TPER‘s Battindarno depot in Bologna has just been completed and will enter operation in the coming weeks. It will enable the deployment of zero-emission hydrogen buses in public transport. The facility realized by Wolftank Group is part of a comprehensive investment program by TPER. The public transport operator in the Emilia-Romagna region will operate 127 hydrogen buses in the future, making it Italy's largest hydrogen bus fleet – a milestone for zero-emission mobility in public transport.
State-of-the-art technology for sustainable mobility
Successful implementation on schedule
Wolftank Group CEO Simon Reckla says: “The successful completion of this project underlines Wolftank Group's expertise and innovative strength in the field of hydrogen infrastructure. With the completion of the second refueling station in Bologna, we have made an important contribution to the decarbonization of public transport together with TPER. This project impressively demonstrates how our turnkey solutions enable the energy transition in practice. We are proud to have accompanied TPER on this pioneering step.”
|
