EQS-News: Wolftank Group successfully completes hydrogen infrastructure order for TPER – second refueling station in Bologna finalized

Wolftank Group successfully completes hydrogen infrastructure order for TPER – second refueling station in Bologna finalized



11.03.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions, has successfully completed a hydrogen infrastructure project for Italian public transport operator TPER announced in February 2025. The turnkey hydrogen refueling station at TPER‘s Battindarno depot in Bologna has just been completed and will enter operation in the coming weeks. It will enable the deployment of zero-emission hydrogen buses in public transport. The facility realized by Wolftank Group is part of a comprehensive investment program by TPER. The public transport operator in the Emilia-Romagna region will operate 127 hydrogen buses in the future, making it Italy's largest hydrogen bus fleet – a milestone for zero-emission mobility in public transport.

State-of-the-art technology for sustainable mobility

The hydrogen refueling station was designed as a turnkey solution and includes the infrastructure for refueling, compression and storage. Hydrogen is delivered by trailer and compressed by two parallel compressors in a Wolftank Group H 2 Logistic Container that utilizes multiple independent storage banks. The facility comprises two high-performance dispensers that refuel the buses at an operating pressure of 350 bar. An integrated control system monitors the operating parameters of the vehicle tanks in real time, particularly temperature and pressure values, ensuring the highest safety standards.

Successful implementation on schedule

The project was realized on time and in accordance with the strict requirements of the European Commission and the Italian government for the use of PNRR funds. The contract value for the turnkey hydrogen refueling station was approximately EUR 4.9 million. The order was announced in February 2025 and included engineering, delivery, installation and commissioning of the entire infrastructure. TPER has been working with Wolftank Group as its operational industrial partner for hydrogen refueling systems since early 2023. Previous orders from TPER include hydrogen refueling stations in Bologna and Ferrara, with a first partial contract worth EUR 9.5 million awarded in June 2023, followed by a second contract worth EUR 15.5 million in May 2024. These contracts underscore Wolftank Group's strong position in shaping sustainable regional transport solutions.

Wolftank Group CEO Simon Reckla says: “The successful completion of this project underlines Wolftank Group's expertise and innovative strength in the field of hydrogen infrastructure. With the completion of the second refueling station in Bologna, we have made an important contribution to the decarbonization of public transport together with TPER. This project impressively demonstrates how our turnkey solutions enable the energy transition in practice. We are proud to have accompanied TPER on this pioneering step.”

