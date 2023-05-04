|
EQS-News: Wolftank Group to install more than 400 e-charging stations in Italy
Wolftank Group to install more than 400 e-charging stations in Italy
Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), specializing in technologies for energy and environmental solutions, has signed cooperation agreements with several leading e-mobility providers in Italy to install over 400 mainly fast charging stations. The first e-charging stations have already been successfully set up and put into operation. Numerous others will be installed in the coming months at around 115 high-traffic locations such as freeway service areas, train station parking lots, service stations and public areas.
