EQS-News: World Premiere in Mahlsdorf: First Wind Farm with Nordex N175 Turbines Commissioned

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

World Premiere in Mahlsdorf: First Wind Farm with Nordex N175 Turbines Commissioned



30.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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68 MW for the energy transition from Brandenburg, Germany: Mahlsdorf wind farm feeds into the grid

Mahlsdorf/Brandenburg, 30 March 2026. The UKA Group and the Nordex Group have commissioned the Mahlsdorf wind farm on schedule and in full. With an installed capacity of 68 MW, the project sets a technological benchmark for the economic utilization of sites with moderate wind conditions.

The wind farm consists of 10 Nordex N175/6.X wind turbines. These turbines belong to Nordex’s Delta4000 platform and are designed for high energy yields while simultaneously reducing electricity generation costs. The turbines, with an installed nominal capacity of 6.8 MW, combine maximum height utilization with a 175-meter rotor. Nordex’s own hybrid towers, each 179 meters high, elevate the rotors into steadier, stronger wind flows with less turbulence - a key factor for increased energy yield especially in light wind areas. Mahlsdorf is the first wind farm project worldwide where this turbine type with particularly tall hybrid towers is being used.

Efficient Land Use and High Yields

With the Mahlsdorf wind farm, UKA emphasizes its approach to making approved sites as economically viable as possible for all parties involved by using modern turbine technology and an efficient park layout. In the future, the wind farm will generate electricity annually for approximately 52,000 three-person households, making a measurable contribution to regional supply security as well as to reducing CO2 emissions. For this project, Nordex was not only the manufacturer and supplier of the wind turbines and hybrid towers but was also responsible for the construction and erection of the wind farm.

Long-standing Partnership Pays Off

The Mahlsdorf wind farm is part of a comprehensive project pipeline that UKA is implementing in Germany together with Nordex. Close coordination between project development, turbine manufacturer, and construction execution was a key success factor for the on-schedule completion.

Participation in the Wind Farm – Community Involvement through the Wind Power Euro

The Brandenburg Wind Energy Plant Levy Act (BbgWindAbgG) has required wind farm operators since 2020 to pay an annual sum of 10,000 Euros per wind turbine to those municipalities whose municipal areas are located within a 3,000-meter radius of the turbine site. Starting in 2026, this levy will be based on output -specifically, 5,000 euros per installed megawatt.

In addition, UKA voluntarily involves neighboring communities financially in accordance with Section 6 of the 2023 Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG), depending on the actual amount of electricity fed into the grid. The project developer can offer the surrounding communities a share totaling 0.2 cents for every kilowatt-hour generated on site. Municipalities whose territory lies within a radius of 2.5 kilometers around the wind farm are considered included. These payments are not subject to municipal fiscal equalization. This means that the municipalities are free to decide how to use the funds - for example, for infrastructure projects, investments in day-care centers and schools, financing childcare, playgrounds and recreational facilities, or supporting local clubs.

Statements on Commissioning

Gernot Gauglitz, Managing Partner UKA:

"Especially under the currently very challenging competitive conditions in the auctions, it is essential to start with the most efficient turbine in order to be able to prevail in the competition. From May 2026, I expect the auctions to be oversubscribed by 400% on a permanent basis. Only the project developer who gets everything right - by this I mean having the most efficient turbine, low construction costs, sufficient wind, and appropriate lease rates - will succeed. That is why UKA invested in this new turbine type at a very early stage and is thus able, together with its premium partner Nordex, to be successful in future tenders despite the immense competition."

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group:

"The Mahlsdorf wind farm is a true flagship project for Nordex and marks an important milestone in our technological development. With the first-ever commissioning of an entire wind farm with N175/6.X type turbines, we are demonstrating the potential that modern turbine technology can unleash, especially at sites with medium wind conditions. The fact that this world premiere was a success in Mahlsdorf is due not least to our long-standing and trusting partnership with UKA. From project development and technical design to execution on the construction site, the close coordination of all parties involved was crucial to success. For us, this project is a strong signal for the further expansion of wind energy in Germany, for our partnership with UKA, and for the competitiveness of innovative technologies made by Nordex."

About the Company UKA – Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen : As an energy park developer, the UKA Group plans, builds, operates, and sells wind and photovoltaic parks, complemented by battery storage systems. The company is shaping a future-oriented electricity supply in Germany, Europe, and the Americas: independent of fossil energy imports, with low electricity generation costs, and climate-friendly. The UKA Group is owner-managed and has pursued a long-term business strategy since its founding in 1999. Its employees are dedicated to achieving the best possible outcome for their projects—always adhering to the highest standards of quality and economic efficiency. They consistently drive projects forward, even when external circumstances require patience and perseverance.

The UKA Group is one of the leading project developers for renewable energies in Germany. An impressive project pipeline of currently 1.5 GW of onshore wind energy under construction in its home market alone underscores its implementation strength.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

UKA

Katja Springer

Spokesperson

Telephone: +49 (0) 35 21 / 7 28 06 – 0

katja.springer@uka-group.com

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com