EQS-News: World's First Amish Public Company Takes Shape: SMEV Completes Name Change to Naturally Amish Corp; FINRA Ticker Process Underway

EQS-News: Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. / Key word(s): Environment/Green

World's First Amish Public Company Takes Shape: SMEV Completes Name Change to Naturally Amish Corp; FINRA Ticker Process Underway



02.11.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ANGOLA, IN - November 2, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC: SMEV), operating as Naturally Amish™, today announced that its legal name has been changed to Naturally Amish Corp following approval by the Florida Secretary of State. The Company’s attorney is now preparing and will submit the FINRA package to effect the corresponding ticker symbol change.

Management views the completed name change and the advancing ticker process as key steps in aligning the public company identity more closely with its operating brand and long-term strategy. Upon completion of the symbol change, Naturally Amish Corp would represent what management believes to be the first publicly traded company rooted in Amish traditions and values. The Company sees this as an important milestone that opens an untapped market of potential partners, strategic investors, and collaborators interested in regenerative agriculture, farm-to-table products, and Amish-connected business opportunities.

In parallel, the Company reports that efforts related to its previously announced binding Letter of Intent to acquire a fully operational, USDA-inspected livestock slaughter and meat processing facility in the Midwest continues to progress. As disclosed in the September 9, 2026 press release, the facility is strategically located near the Company’s growing network of Amish farms in Indiana and Ohio. Management remains focused on advancing due diligence, definitive agreements, and related closing conditions to support its vertical integration strategy connecting Amish-raised livestock to consumers, restaurants, grocery stores, and wholesale customers.

Additionally, renovations for the Company’s first retail storefront are expected to begin soon. The location, at 3096 West Maumee Street in Angola, Indiana (part of the recently announced property acquisition that expanded the Company’s local footprint), is intended to serve as a sustainable living and farm-to-table retail presence featuring Amish products, ethically raised beef, and related offerings. The Company anticipates that the physical location will support both in-person sales and fulfillment of direct-to-consumer orders.

The Company has also received a significant number of inbound inquiries from individuals, farmers, operators, and potential investors expressing interest in participating in the Naturally Amish platform. Management is evaluating these opportunities as it continues building its agricultural, processing, retail, and consumer-products businesses.

Noah Wagler, President and CEO of Naturally Amish Corp (formerly Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc.), stated: “I am extremely excited about where we are headed. Completing the name change at the Florida Secretary of State and moving forward with the FINRA submission for the ticker symbol, while we continue advancing the meat processing facility and prepare to begin renovations on our first storefront, shows real momentum. We believe we are on the ground floor of something truly amazing - an opportunity to connect generations of Amish farming knowledge with modern markets and create value for partners, investors, and customers for the long term.”

Additional updates will be provided as material developments occur with respect to the name and ticker change, the processing facility, the storefront, and other strategic initiatives.

About Naturally Amish™

Naturally Amish™ is building a vertically integrated agricultural and consumer-products platform designed to connect the traditions and agricultural expertise of Amish farming communities with modern processing, distribution, retail, and direct-to-consumer commerce. The Company focuses on regenerative agriculture, ethically raised livestock, farm-to-table products, and related opportunities. Naturally Amish currently operates through Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC: SMEV). For more information, visit naturallyamish.com.

About Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc.

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC: SMEV) is the publicly traded company through which Naturally Amish™ is developing its portfolio of agricultural, consumer, retail, and related business opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed name and ticker change, progress on the USDA-inspected processing facility acquisition, storefront renovations, potential partnerships and investor interest, and the Company’s overall strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The name and ticker change, processing facility acquisition, and other initiatives remain subject to regulatory requirements, definitive agreements, financing, and other customary conditions. Investors should refer to the Company’s filings with OTC Markets for additional information.

Company Contact Information:

Naturally Amish / Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc.

hello@naturallyamish.com

+1 (615) 428-0184

naturallyamish.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc.