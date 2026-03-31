Klöckner Aktie
WKN DE: KC0100 / ISIN: DE000KC01000
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31.03.2026 14:16:23
EQS-News: Worthington Steel takeover offer successful – additional acceptance period from April 1, 2026 to April 14, 2026
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EQS-News: Klöckner & Co SE
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer may tender their Klöckner & Co shares during an additional acceptance period at the offer price of €11.00 per share. This period begins on April 1, 2026 and ends on April 14, 2026.
"We are pleased with our shareholders' clear commitment to this combination, which paves the way for a new chapter in our company’s history. Worthington Steel shares our strategic vision and is committed to the long-term development of our company. By leveraging the complementary strengths of both companies, we are building a foundation for sustainable growth and are determined to expand our higher-value products and services business across Europe and North America."
Guido Kerkhoff
Full details regarding the acceptance of the offer can be found in the offer document published at www.strong-for-good.com. Shareholders are advised to contact their respective custodian banks to tender their shares and to inquire about any relevant internal deadlines that may require action prior to the formal end of the acceptance period.
The closing of the transaction is subject to receipt of regulatory clearances, and is expected in the second half of 2026.
About Klöckner & Co:
Klöckner & Co is now one of the largest producer-independent steel and metal processors and one of the leading service center companies. With its distribution and service network of around 110 warehouse and processing locations, primarily in North America and the “DACH” region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Klöckner & Co supplies more than 60,000 customers. Currently, the Group has more than 6,000 employees. Klöckner & Co had sales of some €6.4 billion in fiscal year 2025. By consistently implementing its corporate strategy, Klöckner & Co strives to become one of the leading service center and metal processing companies in North America and Europe. The focus is on continued targeted expansion of the service center and higher value-added business, diversification of the product and service portfolio as well as integration of additional CO2-reduced solutions under the Nexigen® umbrella brand.
The shares of Klöckner & Co SE are admitted to trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). Klöckner & Co shares are listed in the SDAX® index of Deutsche Börse.
ISIN: DE000KC01000; WKN: KC0100
ISIN: DE000KC01V24; WKN: KC01V2
Contact:
Press
+49 211 88245-360
Investors
+49 211 88245-488
31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Klöckner & Co SE
|Peter-Müller-Straße 24
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211-8824-5900
|E-mail:
|info@kloeckner.com
|Internet:
|www.kloeckner.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KC01000, DE000KC01V24
|WKN:
|KC0100, KC01V2
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2301456
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2301456 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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