EQS-News: Worthington Steel takeover offer successful – additional acceptance period from April 1, 2026 to April 14, 2026

EQS-News: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Worthington Steel takeover offer successful – additional acceptance period from April 1, 2026 to April 14, 2026



31.03.2026 / 14:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Worthington Steel has secured 58.8% of all outstanding shares in Klöckner & Co by the end of the initial acceptance period, exceeding the 57.5% minimum acceptance threshold

Additional acceptance period from April 1, 2026 to April 14, 2026 allows shareholders to tender shares at €11.00 per share

Closing remains subject to receipt of regulatory clearances, and is expected in the second half of 2026



Düsseldorf (Germany), March 31, 2026 – Worthington Steel GmbH, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Worthington Steel, Inc. (together, "Worthington Steel") announced today that Worthington Steel has secured a total of 58.647.934 Klöckner & Co SE ("Klöckner & Co") shares following the end of the initial acceptance period on March 26, 2026, including Klöckner & Co shares tendered into the offer by that date as well as Klöckner & Co shares and instruments already held by Worthington Steel. This represents approximately 58.8% of all outstanding Klöckner & Co shares. The 57.5% minimum acceptance threshold has therefore been exceeded.

Shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer may tender their Klöckner & Co shares during an additional acceptance period at the offer price of €11.00 per share. This period begins on April 1, 2026 and ends on April 14, 2026.

"We are pleased with our shareholders' clear commitment to this combination, which paves the way for a new chapter in our company’s history. Worthington Steel shares our strategic vision and is committed to the long-term development of our company. By leveraging the complementary strengths of both companies, we are building a foundation for sustainable growth and are determined to expand our higher-value products and services business across Europe and North America."

Guido Kerkhoff

CEO Klöckner & Co SE

Full details regarding the acceptance of the offer can be found in the offer document published at www.strong-for-good.com. Shareholders are advised to contact their respective custodian banks to tender their shares and to inquire about any relevant internal deadlines that may require action prior to the formal end of the acceptance period.

The closing of the transaction is subject to receipt of regulatory clearances, and is expected in the second half of 2026.

About Klöckner & Co:

Klöckner & Co is now one of the largest producer-independent steel and metal processors and one of the leading service center companies. With its distribution and service network of around 110 warehouse and processing locations, primarily in North America and the “DACH” region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Klöckner & Co supplies more than 60,000 customers. Currently, the Group has more than 6,000 employees. Klöckner & Co had sales of some €6.4 billion in fiscal year 2025. By consistently implementing its corporate strategy, Klöckner & Co strives to become one of the leading service center and metal processing companies in North America and Europe. The focus is on continued targeted expansion of the service center and higher value-added business, diversification of the product and service portfolio as well as integration of additional CO 2 -reduced solutions under the Nexigen® umbrella brand.

The shares of Klöckner & Co SE are admitted to trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). Klöckner & Co shares are listed in the SDAX® index of Deutsche Börse.

ISIN: DE000KC01000; WKN: KC0100

ISIN: DE000KC01V24; WKN: KC01V2

Contact:

Press

Christian Pokropp – Press Spokesperson

Head of Corporate Communications | Head of Group HR

+49 211 88245-360

christian.pokropp@kloeckner.com



Investors

Fabian Joseph

Head of Investor Relations

+49 211 88245-488

fabian.joseph@kloeckner.com