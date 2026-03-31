Klöckner Aktie

Klöckner für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: KC0100 / ISIN: DE000KC01000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.03.2026 14:16:23

EQS-News: Worthington Steel takeover offer successful – additional acceptance period from April 1, 2026 to April 14, 2026

EQS-News: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Worthington Steel takeover offer successful – additional acceptance period from April 1, 2026 to April 14, 2026

31.03.2026 / 14:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Worthington Steel has secured 58.8% of all outstanding shares in Klöckner & Co by the end of the initial acceptance period, exceeding the 57.5% minimum acceptance threshold
  • Additional acceptance period from April 1, 2026 to April 14, 2026 allows shareholders to tender shares at €11.00 per share
  • Closing remains subject to receipt of regulatory clearances, and is expected in the second half of 2026


Düsseldorf (Germany), March 31, 2026  – Worthington Steel GmbH, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Worthington Steel, Inc. (together, "Worthington Steel") announced today that Worthington Steel has secured a total of 58.647.934 Klöckner & Co SE ("Klöckner & Co") shares following the end of the initial acceptance period on March 26, 2026, including Klöckner & Co shares tendered into the offer by that date as well as Klöckner & Co shares and instruments already held by Worthington Steel. This represents approximately 58.8% of all outstanding Klöckner & Co shares. The 57.5% minimum acceptance threshold has therefore been exceeded.

Shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer may tender their Klöckner & Co shares during an additional acceptance period at the offer price of €11.00 per share. This period begins on April 1, 2026 and ends on April 14, 2026.

"We are pleased with our shareholders' clear commitment to this combination, which paves the way for a new chapter in our company’s history. Worthington Steel shares our strategic vision and is committed to the long-term development of our company. By leveraging the  complementary strengths of both companies, we are building a foundation for sustainable growth and are determined to expand our higher-value products and services business across Europe and North America."

Guido Kerkhoff
CEO Klöckner & Co SE

Full details regarding the acceptance of the offer can be found in the offer document published at www.strong-for-good.com. Shareholders are advised to contact their respective custodian banks to tender their shares and to inquire about any relevant internal deadlines that may require action prior to the formal end of the acceptance period.

The closing of the transaction is subject to receipt of regulatory clearances, and is expected in the second half of 2026.

 

About Klöckner & Co:

Klöckner & Co is now one of the largest producer-independent steel and metal processors and one of the leading service center companies. With its distribution and service network of around 110 warehouse and processing locations, primarily in North America and the “DACH” region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Klöckner & Co supplies more than 60,000 customers. Currently, the Group has more than 6,000 employees. Klöckner & Co had sales of some €6.4 billion in fiscal year 2025. By consistently implementing its corporate strategy, Klöckner & Co strives to become one of the leading service center and metal processing companies in North America and Europe. The focus is on continued targeted expansion of the service center and higher value-added business, diversification of the product and service portfolio as well as integration of additional CO2-reduced solutions under the Nexigen® umbrella brand.

The shares of Klöckner & Co SE are admitted to trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). Klöckner & Co shares are listed in the SDAX® index of Deutsche Börse.

ISIN: DE000KC01000; WKN: KC0100

ISIN: DE000KC01V24; WKN: KC01V2

 

Contact:

Press
Christian Pokropp – Press Spokesperson
Head of Corporate Communications | Head of Group HR

+49 211 88245-360
christian.pokropp@kloeckner.com
 

Investors
Fabian Joseph
Head of Investor Relations

+49 211 88245-488
fabian.joseph@kloeckner.com


31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Klöckner & Co SE
Peter-Müller-Straße 24
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211-8824-5900
E-mail: info@kloeckner.com
Internet: www.kloeckner.com
ISIN: DE000KC01000, DE000KC01V24
WKN: KC0100, KC01V2
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2301456

 
End of News EQS News Service

2301456  31.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Klöckner & Co (KlöCo)

mehr Nachrichten