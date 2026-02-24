EQS-News: XTPL and Manz Asia establish a strategic partnership, a joint demonstration center will advance semiconductor industry projects

Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Agreement/Expansion

XTPL and Manz Asia establish a strategic partnership, a joint demonstration center will advance semiconductor industry projects



24.02.2026 / 08:43 CET/CEST

Press release, 24th February, 2026

XTPL (WSE:XTP), a global provider of breakthrough microprinting solutions for the advanced electronics market, has entered into a strategic partnership with Manz Asia, a manufacturer of advanced semiconductor equipment with operational structures in Taiwan, China and India. The partnership includes the purchase of a DPS (Delta Printing System) device from XTPL, which will be installed at the Manz Semiconductor Innovation R&D Center in Taoyuan, Taiwan. The installation will enable joint demonstrations and evaluations of the UPD (Ultra-Precise Dispensing) technology for industrial clients operating in semiconductor advanced packaging. With this agreement, XTPL gains, in addition to its Boston, USA center, a new demonstration and sales facility in a strategic market for advanced electronics manufacturing, as well as the support of a recognised local partner contributing its own network of clients interested in precision printing technology. The execution of the agreement forms part of XTPL’s development strategy, which includes establishing on-site sales centers in key markets for the Company’s technology.

“I am delighted to start the partnership with Manz Asia - a company with a strong position and deep expertise in the semiconductor industry in Taiwan and Asia. It is only natural for us to work side by side with a partner who knows this ecosystem from the inside. The synergy between XTPL's unique ultra-precise dispensing technology and Manz Asia's competencies in advanced semiconductor packaging is a natural fit. That is precisely why I am confident this collaboration will translate into tangible business opportunities for both sides” says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A.

“This strategic partnership with XTPL expands our printing capabilities into ultra-precise material deposition, enabling a wide range of advanced semiconductor applications. The technology supports both conductive and non-conductive materials across 2D, 2.5D and 3D substrates in diverse manufacturing scenarios. By combining XTPL’s dispensing technology with Manz’s automation and process integration expertise, we broaden our portfolio and provide more flexible manufacturing solutions, helping customers accelerate innovation and move efficiently from prototype to volume production” says Robert Lin, CEO of Manz Asia.

Manz Asia has purchased a DPS device from XTPL, which will be installed in the first half of 2026 at the Manz Semiconductor Innovation R&D Center in Taoyuan, Taiwan. The center will host demonstrations and evaluations of UPD technology for industrial clients in the semiconductor advanced packaging, serving as a gateway to the local industrial ecosystem and key technology decision-makers. The strategic partnership also includes sharing of client networks interested in precision printing technology, as well as Manz Asia acting as a distributor of XTPL’s products and services in Taiwan and India. The executed agreement is non-exclusive and, in the long term, provides for the potential integration of UPD technology into Manz Asia’s machines for dedicated client deployment projects.

“Taiwan is one of XTPL’s key markets, where we are currently conducting an advanced project aimed at industrial implementation with a leading semiconductor manufacturer. The partnership with Manz Asia significantly shortens the distance to decision-makers and innovators within the local industrial ecosystem, while the role of the Manz Innovation R&D Center as a demonstration and sales facility allows us to carry out evaluations in close proximity to potential clients – a factor that is critical for many of them in their procurement processes. This approach also complements the model we have successfully implemented in Boston, USA, and we consider it an optimal way to accelerate penetration of the Asian market. We expect that the benefits of the new center will unlock at least as many sales opportunities as the Boston facility, which has effectively paved the way for advanced discussions with, among others, the defense sector” adds Jacek Olszanski, CFO of XTPL S.A.

Since 2025, XTPL has been executing the first industrial implementation of UPD technology for one of the world’s largest display manufacturers in China, with annual revenues exceeding USD 20 billion. The Company also has five advanced projects in the final stages of evaluation prior to industrial implementation, covering areas of strategic importance for XTPL – semiconductors and displays. The Company’s end clients or partners are global entities responsible for the production of next generation electronics, including a leading semiconductor manufacturer from Taiwan, one of the world’s largest producers of displays from South Korea and a reputable manufacturer of industrial machines from the United States, listed on the Nasdaq 100 index.

Manz Asia is a leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductor equipment, employing approximately 380 engineers and specialists, with more than 40 years of experience in automating manufacturing processes for the semiconductor and display sectors. The company specializes in panel-level packaging, including Fan-Out Panel-Level Packaging (the “FOPLP”), Through Glass Via (the “TGV”), and IC substrates technologies. It maintains operational structures in Taiwan (Taoyuan), China (Suzhou), and India (New Delhi), as well as a dedicated Semiconductor Innovation R&D Center in Taoyuan. To find out more, go to: https://www.manz.com.tw/en/about/