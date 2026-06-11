EQS-News: XTPL completes first UPD module sale in Japan

Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Market Launch/Development of Sales

XTPL completes first UPD module sale in Japan



11.06.2026 / 10:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release, Wroclaw, Poland – June 11, 2026

XTPL completes first UPD module sale in Japan, new industrial project moves into advanced evaluation stage

XTPL (WSE:XTP), a global provider of breakthrough microprinting solutions for the advanced electronics market, has confirmed its first order for an advanced Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) module from a Japanese client. The module, which features greater complexity and a higher unit price than the industrial implementation currently underway in China, will be integrated into a prototype industrial machine under development by the client – a publicly listed Japanese manufacturer of advanced automated industrial equipment for the electronics and semiconductor industries. XTPL’s solution will be tested in yield management processes designed to improve manufacturing yields for advanced HDI/UHDI printed circuit boards (PCBs) and semiconductor substrates used in advanced packaging, marking the first use of the technology for high-precision dispensing of copper conductive paths in these applications The project also constitutes the first deployment of UPD technology in yield management beyond the Flat Panel Display segment, representing another successful replication of XTPL’s commercial model in a new market. The sale is supported by XTPL’s local distributor in Japan, Printed Electronics Corporation (PEC). Delivery of the module is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026, and the Company expects to recognize revenue from its sale during that period.

“This first order of a UPD module from Japan is of particular importance to us. We’re entering one of the most demanding and technologically advanced industrial markets in the world, which for decades has been among the key global exporters of electronics and semiconductors. Today, a Japanese client has decided to purchase an advanced UPD module from us, a Wroclaw-based company, and begin testing our technology on a prototype industrial machine. A key element of the project is the use of copper as a conductive material, which is notoriously difficult to dispense with high precision. Currently, no company in the world operates at such a high level of precision as achieved by the XTPL team. This is a technologically far more demanding area than silver printing, which dominates display applications. It opens up new use cases for XTPL in advanced electronics manufacturing, as demonstrated by the publicly listed Japanese client, which was not previously included in our implementation pipeline and, following initial evaluation, decided to build a prototype industrial machine. We are therefore successfully replicating XTPL’s commercial model: expanding into a new customer geography, broadening the range of materials to include copper, and extending our addressable market to yield management for advanced printed circuit boards,” said Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A.

XTPL will deliver a UPD module for integration into a prototype industrial machine designed for yield management processes in advanced HDI/UHDI printed circuit boards and semiconductor substrates used in advanced packaging applications. The project does not relate to the flat panel display (FPD) segment, where XTPL is currently executing its first industrial implementation of UPD technology with a Chinese end client, but instead represents the Company’s entry into yield management applications outside this area. The order from Japan increases the most advanced portion of XTPL’s industrial pipeline, namely Stage 4 projects involving the construction of a prototype industrial machine integrated with an UPD module supplied by XTPL – preceding a potential decision on full industrial implementation (Stage 5).

Notably, the ordered module features a more advanced specification and design than those used in FPD applications, commanding an approximately twofold higher unit sales value. The client is a publicly listed Japanese manufacturer with roughly 40 years of experience in designing and supplying advanced automated industrial equipment for the global electronics and semiconductor industries. The sale is supported by XTPL’s local distributor in Japan, Printed Electronics Corporation (PEC).

“The order from Japan is also important for us because it is not a continuation of a previously reported process, but a completely new project that immediately enters the most advanced part of our industrial pipeline. This proves that the development of UPD technology is driven not only by progressing existing projects through subsequent stages, but also on securing new, advanced engagements with global partners. Following the industrial implementation in the FPD segment in China, the Japanese project adds to a pool of five other XTPL projects currently at the fourth stage of evaluation, namely testing on a prototype industrial machine integrated with our UPD module. In this case, the specification is significantly more advanced, which translates into an approximately twofold higher unit value of the module compared to our Chinese deployment,” said Jacek Olszanski, CFO of XTPL S.A.

The project in Japan expands XTPL’s portfolio of the most advanced industrial projects outside the FPD segment. Since January 2025, the Company has been executing its first-ever industrial implementation of UPD technology in the FPD area, where industrial machines integrated with XTPL’s UPD modules are operating on the end client’s production line, supporting processes aimed at reducing component rejection rates and material losses.

XTPL is concurrently advancing five other projects at the final stage of evaluation prior to industrial implementation, covering areas of strategic importance for XTPL – semiconductors and displays. The Company’s end clients or partners are global entities responsible for the production of next generation electronics, including a leading semiconductor manufacturer from Taiwan, one of the world’s largest producers of displays from South Korea and a reputable manufacturer of industrial machines from the United States, listed on the Nasdaq-100 index.