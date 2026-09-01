EQS-News: XTPL is in the process of securing a strategic investor from Taiwan to strengthen its position in the semiconductor market

Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Agreement

XTPL is in the process of securing a strategic investor from Taiwan to strengthen its position in the semiconductor market



01.09.2026 / 09:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release, Wroclaw, Poland – September 1, 2026

XTPL is in the process of securing a strategic investor from Taiwan to strengthen its position in the semiconductor market

XTPL (WSE:XTP) has called an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for September 29 to seek approval for the issue of 198,462 new shares to a specialized investment fund from Taiwan focused on deep-tech technologies. In the Management Board’s view, the investor is of strategic importance for further strengthening the Company’s position in the key semiconductor market, given its strong focus on this area and its extensive presence in Taiwan’s industrial and institutional ecosystem. The intention to bring a foreign investor into the Company’s shareholder base is the result of a relationship spanning nearly two years, including the investor’s monitoring of the Company’s progress in the global advanced electronics market and a positive outcome of the due diligence process covering the Company’s technology, business and legal matters. This provides significant further confirmation of the high value of the solutions developed by XTPL. In addition, the Company’s Management Board plans to establish authorized capital, thereby increasing flexibility with regard to potentially securing additional strategic investors or raising financing to further scale the business, including if there is a need to significantly increase the volume of UPD modules and ODRA systems delivered.

“XTPL has been a global company from day one – our clients and partners operate across Asia, the United States and Europe, and almost all of our sales are generated from exports. We believe that the Company’s shareholder base should reflect the geographical footprint of its business, and we are pleased to see interest from an international Partner. Our relationship dates back to one of the Company’s first appearances at SEMICON Taiwan nearly two years ago. Since then, the Investor has closely followed XTPL’s development, the delivery of successive industrial projects and the progress made in commercializing our technology, and over the past few quarters has conducted a rigorous due diligence process. Its willingness to invest capital is an important signal of external validation of XTPL’s technology and its potential in the semiconductor sector. Even more important, however, is what the Partner can bring beyond capital: knowledge of the ecosystem, relationships and local credibility in a market where it is very difficult for a European technology company to build trust from scratch” says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A.

XTPL sees the greatest value in the Partner’s access to industrial and regional networks in Taiwan, as well as the credibility it can provide within the local semiconductor ecosystem. The Company also sees significant value in the external validation provided by a fund specializing in deep-tech technologies, which confirms the strong potential of the technologies being developed by XTPL. The final benefit is the additional financing, which will support the implementation of the Company’s 2026–2028 Strategy, including scaling sales, commercializing the new ODRA business line, and expanding the Company’s presence in Asia, significantly strengthened this year through its partnership with Manz Asia and the joint demonstration center at the Semiconductor Innovation R&D Center in Taoyuan.

Taiwan is one of the world’s leading semiconductor industry hubs, bringing together manufacturers of advanced integrated circuits and a well-developed ecosystem of equipment manufacturers, materials suppliers, integrators, and R&D institutes. XTPL is steadily expanding its presence in this market, and the potential addition of a Taiwanese investor to the Company’s shareholder base represents another step in building its presence within the local ecosystem, where the vast majority of the world’s most advanced integrated circuits are produced and where significant advanced packaging capacity is concentrated.

“What’s important to us is increasing XTPL’s long-term growth potential. In this case, the Company may welcome an investor specializing in a sector directly connected with one of our strategic commercialization areas – semiconductors. This is precisely where XTPL’s technology effectively addresses the challenges of advanced packaging, offering innovative solutions for manufacturers seeking technologies that can improve manufacturing yields and enable precision work on structures at increasingly smaller scales. In our view, this combination has significance that goes far beyond the value of the share issue itself” says Jacek Olszanski, CFO of XTPL S.A.

“The progress the Company has made in recent years in the global advanced electronics market is generating growing interest in XTPL from specialized investors and other industry players, which is why we want to increase our financing flexibility by establishing authorized capital. We don’t plan to use it this year. This is a tool that will allow us to respond quickly if, for example, we need to significantly increase the production volume of UPD modules or ODRA systems in response to an order from a global manufacturer for whom volume and delivery time are important decision-making factors” Jacek Olszanski concludes.

The global nature of XTPL’s business is already reflected in the Company’s shareholder base, which includes a significant presence of international investors, including Deutsche Balaton AG, ACATIS Investment, and the Government of Norway (Norges Bank), associated with Norway’s sovereign wealth fund. Securing a Taiwanese investor would be another step toward further internationalizing the Company’s shareholder base and would mark the first addition of an investor from a region of strategic importance to the development of XTPL’s business in the semiconductor sector, whose global value is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion in annual sales in 2026. The sector is being driven by investments in AI and data centers, with a significant share of innovation shifting from further transistor scaling toward advanced packaging – that is, how chips are interconnected, stacked, and integrated. This is an area that is increasingly critical to the performance of AI chips and where XTPL’s technology is being applied.

The planned securing of a strategic investor is part of the implementation of XTPL’s 2026–2028 Strategy and represents one of the four financing paths announced by the Company to support its further development, alongside PLN 10.1 million in grants obtained this year, PLN 19.5 million in gross proceeds from the share offering to the market, and ongoing efforts to raise debt financing.

XTPL shareholders will decide whether to open the way for the Taiwanese investor to join the Company’s shareholder base at the Extraordinary General Meeting convened for September 29, 2026. The establishment of authorized capital will also be put to a vote. The relevant draft resolutions have been included in the agenda.