EQS-News: XTPL reports record-high revenues, secures further funding and focuses on sales scaling

Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Sales Result

XTPL reports record-high revenues, secures further funding and focuses on sales scaling



30.04.2026 / 08:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release, Wroclaw, Poland - April 30, 2026

XTPL reports record-high revenues, secures further funding and focuses on sales scaling

XTPL (WSE:XTP), a global provider of breakthrough microprinting solutions for the advanced electronics market, closed 2025 with its record-high revenues: PLN 15.6 million in total revenue, including PLN 13.7 million from the sale of products and services – up 14% and 12% year-on-year, respectively. During this period, the Company delivered a record number of products to the market: 13 Delta Printing System (DPS) devices and 8 Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) modules. A key milestone was the launch, in January 2025, of the first-ever industrial implementation of XTPL’s technology with one of the world’s largest flat panel display (FPD) manufacturers in China. Following the balance sheet date, the Company completed a public offering, raising gross proceeds of PLN 19.5 million. Together with additional grant funding of approximately PLN 10.1 million from the National Centre for Research and Development (NCBR), this strengthens XTPL’s financial position and supports the execution of its updated 2026–2028 Strategy. The Company’s priority for 2026 is to achieve further industrial implementations and to advance the commercialization of its new ODRA system business line, for which the first client was acquired in March.

“2025 was a demanding yet breakthrough year for XTPL, particularly in terms of advancing the commercialization of our technology, building on the success of our first industrial implementation with one of the world’s largest FPD manufacturers in China. We have demonstrated – both internally and, more importantly, to our prospective clients – that XTPL has successfully transitioned from the laboratory to the production line – a shift commonly referred to in our industry as “from lab to fab.” This represents a critical milestone and a key differentiator, validating the Company’s technology in the eyes of global advanced electronics manufacturers. Our UPD modules are now operating on the client’s production line and we are currently discussing subsequent orders, while also actively exploring additional applications beyond FPD. As a result, XTPL’s technology is gradually expanding within the client’s organization, creating further opportunities for implementation. We aim to achieve another such milestone in 2026” says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A.

“In 2025, we delivered a total of 13 DPS devices and 8 UPD modules to clients across our key markets – North America, Asia and Europe – marking XTPL’s strongest performance to date. In parallel with these sales activities, we have been intensively developing the Company’s next growth driver: the new ODRA system business line. The prototype was first presented at the Productronica trade fair in Germany in November and in March this year we secured an order from a Silicon Valley-based client valued at approx. USD 0.4–0.5 million, with delivery scheduled for Q4 2026. Unlike DPS units, ODRA systems are designed not for R&D applications but for HMLV (High-Mix, Low-Volume) production. This dramatically increases their sales potential by enabling multiple deliveries to a single client. Currently, our most active negotiations are within the defense sector and we expect to generate further orders for delivery either later this year or in 2027” Filip Granek adds.

In 2025, XTPL generated a total of PLN 15.6 million in total revenue, including PLN 13.7 million from the sale of products and services, with the remainder coming from grants. EBITDA in 2025 stood at PLN -16.3 million, impacted by activities related to the sales scaling process. The cash position as at December 31, 2025, was PLN 6.6 million; this figure did not include the proceeds from the share issuance conducted in Q1 2026, totaling PLN 19.5 million (gross). Combined with the grant funding obtained from the NCBR in April of this year, this provides the Company with a secured financial runway.

XTPL is commercialising three business lines: UPD modules (printheads) for industrial implementation on the production lines of global manufacturers of electronics, the Delta Printing System (DPS, technology demonstrator) prototyping devices and High Performance Materials (HPM, nanoinks used by UPD and DPS). The fourth business line, the ODRA systems, is currently at an advanced R&D stage and will fill the niche between the DPS and the UPD modules. It is intended for High-Mix, Low-Volume (HMLV) industrial production, generating interest from corporate clients as well as the defense sector. ODRA systems carry a unit price more than twice that of DPS devices and a design that allows for the sale of larger quantities to a single client.

“In the industry of breakthrough microprinting solutions, we are currently the only company in the world implementing proprietary technology on an industrial scale. This is a tremendous success for the Company, which simultaneously prompted a revision and update of our Strategy for 2026–2028. The pace of orders for subsequent UPD modules proved to be lower than our initial expectations; therefore, we have adopted more conservative estimates for current and future anticipated implementations. Consequently, the target of PLN 100 million in revenue has been moved to 2028 and a capital gap of approx. PLN 15–20 million was identified for the first half of 2026” says Jacek Olszanski, CFO of XTPL S.A.

“In recent quarters, we have pursued four avenues to address this gap: securing debt financing, grant funding, a strategic investor and a share issuance. In March of this year, given the long-term timelines associated with the first three options, we carried out a public offering. This was met with strong investor interest, raising PLN 19.5 million in gross proceeds. Together with the PLN 10.1 million NCBR grant received in parallel, this secures our operations and the continued execution of our Strategy. Our goal remains unchanged: to scale sales and deliver as many products as possible to the market, thereby deeply embedding XTPL technology into the global value chains of the world’s largest companies, whose products are part of our daily lives” Jacek Olszanski adds.

Since 2025, XTPL has been executing the first industrial implementation of its technology for one of the world’s largest display manufacturers in China, with annual revenues exceeding USD 20 billion. The Company also has five advanced projects in the final stages of evaluation prior to industrial implementation, covering areas of strategic importance for XTPL – semiconductors and displays. The Company’s end clients or partners are global entities responsible for the production of next generation electronics, including a leading semiconductor manufacturer from Taiwan, one of the world’s largest producers of displays from South Korea and a reputable manufacturer of industrial machines from the United States, listed on the Nasdaq 100 index.